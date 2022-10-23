Venezuela closed 15 radio stations this week, says press union









Venezuela’s National Telecommunications Commission (Conatel) this week ordered the closure of 15 radio stations operating in three of the country’s border states, according to a report by the National Union of Press Workers (SNTP), updated on Saturday.

“Eight stations were closed in the state of Táchira (border with Colombia) by order of Conatel, on the grounds of non-qualification”, the union said in a message on Twitter, in which it criticized the measure as an “arbitrary action”.











With these closures, according to the organization, 70% of broadcasters in the city of Rubio are prevented from broadcasting and “the guarantees of exercising freedom of expression and access to information are even more fragile”.

“We demand fair conditions and processes to obtain concessions and qualifications,” the message added. On Friday, the union reported the closure of six more stations in the state of Zulia, also on the border with Colombia, a fact that took place “in less than 24 hours”.

“There are already 15 suspended stations in Zulia between September and October,” recalled SNTP. In addition, last Tuesday, according to the press workers’ group, Conatel closed a radio station in the state of Sucre, located in front of the Caribbean Sea.

Between September and October, SNTP documented the closure of eight stations in that coastal region. Last week, the National College of Journalists (CNP) denounced the closure of 46 radio stations in seven states of the country, which were taken off the air by the telecommunications regulator in the last four months.

The secretary general of the CNP, Delvalle Canelón, explained to EFE that these closures have been carried out since last July by Conatel, which not only orders the stations to go offline, but also “seizes the transmission equipment” of these platforms, an action that described as “theft”.