‘Vikings’ Actress Plays Cop In ABC Series With Jensen Ackles

recently the actor Jensen Ackles visited Brazil alongside other names from the series “The Boys”. Known for having played Dean Winchester in “Supernatural”, the star plays the Soldier Boy in the plot of Amazon Prime Video.

He is also in the cast of one of the ABC series starring the character’s interpreter. Lagertha in “vikings”. The police dramaBig Sky” was created by David E. Kelley and is based on the 2013 novel by CJ Box titled “The Highway”.

Katheryn Winnick plays Jenny Hoyt, a former police officer who teams up with detectives Cassie Dewell and Cody Hoyt to investigate the disappearance of two sisters who were kidnapped on a remote Montana road.

In the course of the investigations they discover that the girls are not the only victims who may be a serial killer. The first episode of the series was released on November 17, 2020.

So far, two seasons and 34 episodes have been produced, lasting approximately 42/44 minutes. Jensen brought the character of Beau Arlen to life in Season Finale. On IMDb the production received a score of 6.8/10 based on the review of more than 18 thousand users.