Vinicius Jr. gives two ‘juicy’ assists, Real Madrid beats Sevilla de Sampaoli and remains firm and strong in the lead of LaLiga

Real Madrid had two beautiful assists from Vinicius Jr. to beat Sevilla this Saturday (22), for LaLiga

O Real Madrid took another important step in the fight for the title of LaLiga! This Saturday (22), the team meringue won the seville per 3 to 1at the Santiago Bernabéu, for the 11th round, and remained firm and strong in the lead.

The big name of the match was the Brazilian Vinicius Jr.who gave two spectacular assists and commanded the triumph of the whites about the team Jorge Sampaoli.

In the 1st, he stole the ball from the right-back Montielsewed on the left and served Modric with a “juicy” pass for the Croatian to complete for the nets.

Sevilla looked for an equalizer at the beginning of the second period, thanks to a goal from coverslipbut Vini’s 2nd assist came shortly after to settle for Real.

The former Flamenguista received a great counterattack pull and, face-to-face with the goalkeeper Bonorolled to Lucas Vázquez go inside.

Two minutes later, the Uruguayan Valverdein a spectacular phase, closed the account in Madrid with a spectacular goal.

From far away, he fired a rocket and hit the opposite angle of the ruby ​​red, drawing applause from the crowd at the Bernabéu.

With the triumph, the Carlo Ancelotti put pressure back on barcelonawhich will have to win the Athletic Bilbao this Sunday (23), with transmission by ESPN at the Star+to follow near the edge of the table.

Best moments

Championship status

With the result, Real Madrid goes to 31 points and follow leader shot from the Spanish Championship.

Sevilla for us 10 points and is just in a disappointing 14th placing.

Real Madrid players celebrate goal against Sevilla EFE/Rodrigo Jimenez

The guy: Vinicius Jr.

The striker is in a great phase for Real Madrid on the eve of the 2022 World Cup.

He started the game by recovering the ball from Montiel and providing a sensational assist for Modric to open the scoring.

Then, in the 2nd half, he received an excellent pitch and made the right decision to roll for Lucas Vázquez to just push inside.

The Brazilian already adds 5 assists in 16 matches for the Merengues in the current season.

In addition, Vini still contributed with more 7 goals for your club so far.

It was bad: Montiel

The ex-River Plate right-back had a disastrous first half this Saturday.

Early in the match, he lost the ball to Vinicius Jr. and saw the Brazilian serve Modric to open the scoring.

Then, he hit a very violent cart on Vini himself in a move from the left, narrowly escaping the red card.

He still provided a beautiful assist for Lamela to score Sevilla’s goal, but overall, it was terrifying.

next games

Real Madrid returns to the field next Tuesday (25), at 16:00 (Brasília time), against RB Leipzigfor the Champions League.

On the same day, but at 1:45 pm, Sevilla face the Copenhagenalso for the European Champions League.

Datasheet

Real Madrid 3 x 1 Sevilla

GOALS: Real Madrid: Modric [5′]Lucas Vázquez [79′] and Valverde [81′] seville: lamella [54′]

REAL MADRID: Courtois; Carvajal (Lucas Vázquez), Militão, Alaba (Nacho) and Mendy (Rüdiger); Tchouaméni (Camavinga), Kroos and Modric (Asensio); Vinicius Jr., Valverde and Rodrygo Technician: Carlo Ancelotti

SEVILLA: Bono; Montiel, Gudelj, Marcao and Alex Telles; Joan Jordan, Óliver Torres (Gómez) and Rakitic (Rafa Mir); Jesús Navas (Carmona), Lamela and Isco (Delaney) Technician: Jorge Sampaoli