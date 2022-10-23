Weight transfer: 400 elephants will be relocated to northern Zimbabwe – News

A herd of 400 elephants from the Savé Valley Conservancy, a park in southern Zimbabwe, will be relocated to Sapi, Zambezi Valley in northern Zimbabwe, due to an overpopulation of wildlife beyond what can be managed.

The initiative is part of the ReWild Zambezi Project, through the Great Plains Foundation, started in June 2022 and will run for two years. In addition to the elephants, another 2,200 animals will be relocated.

To carry out the transfer of the mammals, darts containing tranquilizers were fired from a helicopter towards them. Soon after, a team of veterinarians rushed to monitor the vital signs and breathing of the now sedated elephants, making sure they weren’t panicking or distressed.





The tranquilized animals were then lifted upside down by their legs using a crane on a trailer. Finally, they were transferred to large specialized containers for transport and travel.

The 700-kilometer journey between southern and northern Zimbabwe is not among the smoothest. Parts of the route are dangerous, including potholed roads and cliffs. So far, 101 African elephants, in groups of six to eight, have been transferred this way.

“There will be consistent assessments of the impact on resident populations, adapting rates of new releases, impacts on vegetation, migration and the effects of human interactions,” the ReWild Zambezi Project said in a statement.





ReWild Zambezi will also undertake additional anti-poaching training to protect the area, as well as conducting research and promoting science in association with Washington State University and Zimbabwean universities.

The relocated elephants are adapting well to their new environment, Great Plains Conservation told Zim Morning Post.

“So far, as we’ve tracked them online, all 101 seem to be adapting well to the area, adapting well and have even started to integrate with the resident herds to some degree,” he said. “The translocation was carried out in a very professional and safe way for all the animals and people involved, without any incident. As such, we can say that so far it has been a great success.”



