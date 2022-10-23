WhatsApp beta for Android receives update with new polling options

WhatsApp has released a new update through the beta program on Google Play, bringing the firmware with version 2.22.23.12. In the news, the application brought a new option for creating polls, allowing the functionality to also be used in private conversations, not just in groups.

Previously, the 2.22.21.16 beta update brought the functionality to create polls in WhatsApp groups. The functionality brings new interaction options, based on users’ choice. This feature had only arrived for a few beta users. However, in the 2.22.23.12 update, WABetaInfo reports that some users have received a new functionality that allows them to create polls in conversations with only one user. As can be seen in the screenshot below, it is possible to create a poll in a private conversation, using the same interface as the option for groups. Previously, it was unclear whether this function would actually be implemented.

As with group polls, users will be able to add up to 12 options to the poll and WhatsApp will automatically update as soon as one of them receives a vote. Meta and WhatsApp stress that the polls will also be encrypted and their contents cannot be accessed by third parties. Currently, the option to create polls in private conversations is only available to some beta users who have installed the latest version of WhatsApp beta for Android from the Play Store. In the coming days, it is expected that the function will be implemented for more people, but there is no forecast when it will arrive in the stable version.

