WhatsApp’s latest update SURPRISES users positively; know what has changed

The advancement of technologies has allowed several new things to be created and become part of our daily lives. Thus, one of them was the creation of social networking applications, as is the case, for example, of Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and also WhatsApp. Social networks are very popular nowadays because, through them, users can connect and interact with friends and acquaintances, chat, post photos and videos and others.

So, in order to improve the experience of users using these apps, developers from time to time release new features and tools. This is the example of WhatsApp, which has new changes in a last update. From now on, users of the instant messaging application can count on new functions, many of which could already be the desire of many people. See more below.

The popularity of WhatsApp

WhatsApp is one of the most used applications by Brazilians today. One of the reasons for this is precisely the speed of the exchange of messages, which are sent instantly, if the person is connected to an Internet network. In addition, the large amount of features can also be another reason.

For example, people can communicate via text or voice messages, but they can also have the option to send photos and videos. Yet another alternative is to make calls, both voice and video. And, another reason that can also influence a lot, is the fact that all these functions are available for free.

See also: FINALLY: new update long-awaited by WhatsApp users is now available

What are the new functions?

Last Thursday, October 20th, WhatsApp announced the release of a new update, which is now available on the Microsoft Store. These new features involve creating polls and online status. It is worth remembering that the week before this the company allowed users to speed up audios in the beta version of Windows.

Thus, it is important to highlight that the function of creating polls was already a feature allowed for devices with Android or iOS operating system. However, now the tool to view the polls is also available for those using the Windows beta version.

In this way, anyone who uses the beta version of WhatsApp for Windows cannot create a poll; this also happens with the function of hiding online status, which is not available for these users. However, it is now possible to view and also vote on polls, as long as they are created by other members of the group.

Another change that users can count on is the possibility to enlarge or reduce photos that are in chat conversations. Also, people can choose to opt out of message notifications. Thus, it is possible to receive messages while you are in the middle of a call, for example. Previously, you already had the permission to manage these notifications. But with the new update, it became possible to delete them.

See also: AMAZING: WhatsApp’s anti-vacuum feature surprises netizens, learn how it works