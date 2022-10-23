When will WhatsApp Premium start charging for usage?

WhatsApp is undoubtedly one of the most used apps in the world. It is through him that people from all corners communicate all the time. The bad news for some is rumors that Meta will start charging for using WhatsApp Premium. This is making many users worried. See if it’s true.

The new version of the messenger arrives with new features. O WhatsApp Premium promises to be even more complete. Some points about this version have been released and have helped those who want to understand more about how the application works, which will be available to a more select group of people.

Will WhatsApp Premium use be charged?

The good news is that, despite the rumors that left the internet uneasy, Meta assured us that WhatsApp will not demand users by sending messages. The premium model will be an even better and more complete version of WhatsApp Business. The proposal is to expand the available resources.

The tool is aimed at those who own a business and use the application to communicate with customers to complete sales, for example. This applies to shopkeepers from various segments, individual microentrepreneurs (MEIs) and many other users of the service.

With the new version, the tool hopes to make the routine of entrepreneurs simpler so that its use reflects on increased sales and closing deals. The update should allow linking up to ten devices to the account and creating – in a personalized way – links with the company name in the URL.

It is currently only possible to connect four devices, in addition to the business profile option. Meta has not yet made any announcements about fees to be charged for new features in the app. The company warns about scams that may try to steal money and data from victims alleging this possible charge.

Among them, they call attention to a message that circulates on the internet: “Confirmed… Tomorrow the free messages will end, and they will start charging for WhatsApp at R$ 0.37. Resend this message to more than 3 groups, and you will get 100% free for life. Pay attention to the ball, because it will turn green, do it and see. I already did.”

According to Goalthe message is fake and users just need to have the app on their mobile phone with internet access to enjoy what WhatsApp has to offer.