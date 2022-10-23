where to watch, embezzlement, lineup and referee

Juventude and São Paulo face each other at 16:00 (Brasília time) today (22), at Alfredo Jaconi, for the 33rd round of the Brasileirão.

The gaucho team is virtually relegated to Serie B and can have the fall mathematically decreed if they lose again today. São Paulo, in turn, is trying to recover in this final stretch of the season to compete for a spot in the next Libertadores.

where to watch

The match will be broadcast by Premiere throughout Brazil. O UOL Score tracks the game in real time.

Stadium and time

Alfredo Jaconi Stadium, in Caxias do Sul (RS), at 4 pm (GMT).

lineups

YOUTH: Pegorari; Paulo Henrique, Thalisson, Vitor Mendes and Rodrigo Soares; Elton, Jadson, Chico, Capixaba and Rafinha; Isidro Pitta. Technician: Lucas Zanella.

SAO PAULO: Felipe Alves; Rafinha, Luizão, Léo and Reinaldo; Pablo Maia, Rodrigo Nestor, Moreira and Patrick; Busts and Calleri. Technician: Rogerio Ceni.

embezzlement

Juventude follows without midfielders Anderson Leite and Marlon and attacking midfielder Edinho (all injured).

São Paulo does not have Alisson, Arboleda, Caio, Diego Costa, Igor Vinicius, Gabriel Neves and Miranda (all injured), in addition to Luciano (suspended).

What do you need to know

– Juventude have not won any of their last 13 matches in the Brasileirão (D5 L8). It is the longest streak without a win for the team in the history of the championship.

– Calleri has 15 goals in the Brasileirão and is São Paulo’s second top scorer in an edition of the championship in the last ten years, behind only Luciano, who scored 18 goals in 2020.

Arbitration

Referee: Paulo Roberto Alves Junior (PR)

auxiliaries: Sidmar dos Santos Meurer (PR) and Jefferson Cleiton Piva da Silva (PR)

VAR: Carlos Eduardo Nunes Braga (RJ)

Latest results

Juventude comes from a 1-1 draw with Atlético-GO, another one threatened by relegation, while São Paulo beat Coritiba 3-1 at Morumbi last Thursday (20).