where to watch, schedule, lineups and refereeing

Coritiba and Internacional face each other today (23), at 18:00 (Brasília time), for the 33rd round of the Brasileirão. The game will be held at Couto Pereira stadium, in Curitiba.

Colorado is runner-up in the Brazilian and intends to keep chasing Palmeiras. Coxa fights against the relegation zone.

where to watch

The match will be broadcast by Premiere throughout Brazil. O UOL Score tracks the game in real time.

Stadium and time

Couto Pereira Stadium, in Curitiba (PR), at 6 pm (from Brasília).

Possible lineups

coritiba: Gabriel Vasconcelos; Matheus Alexandre, Chancellor, Luciano Castán and Rafael Santos; Bernardo, Jesús Trindade, Boschilia and Adrian Martínez; Fabricio Daniel and Alef Manga. Technician: Guto Ferreira.

Inter: Keiller; Busts, Vitão, Moledo and Renê; Johnny, De Pena, Edenilson, Pedro Henrique and Alan Patrick; German. Technician: Sidney Lobo (assistant).

embezzlement

Coxa does not have Natanael, suspended for the third yellow card. In addition, Bruno Gomes and Matheus Cadorini, who belong to Inter, cannot act for contractual reasons.

Colorado does not have Gabriel Mercado and Mauricio, who are still injured. The steering wheel Gabriel will only return next year after a serious knee injury. Coach Mano Menezes, suspended, also does not participate in the game.

What do you need to know

Coritiba have won their last four home games in the Brasileirão.

Internacional have not lost in their last 11 matches in the Brazilian Championship. There were eight wins and three draws. Mano Menezes’ team has only conceded goals in three games in this period.

Arbitration

Referee: Wagner Nascimento Magalhães (RJ)

auxiliaries: Alessandro Rocha Matos (BA) and Thiago Rosa de Oliveira (RJ)

VAR: Rodrigo Guarizo do Amaral (SP)

Latest results

Coritiba arrives after losing 3-1 to São Paulo. Internacional beat Botafogo 1-0 in their last match.