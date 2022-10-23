While Neymar campaigns for Bolsonaro, Marta enjoys a photo with Lula

Striker Marta liked an Instagram post of Senator Renan Filho (MDB) walking through the streets of Maceió, in Alagoas, with presidential candidate Luís Inácio ‘Lula’ da Silva. The interaction of the Brazilian team player on the social network takes place while Neymar is campaigning for President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), PT’s opponent in the second round of the elections.

Marta liked a post by Senator Renan Filho about his meeting with Lula in Maceió (AL) Image: Playback/Instagram

However, unlike the Paris Saint-Germain ace, Marta has not expressed public support for any of the candidates in the election. The 30-year-old striker participated in a live by Bolsonaro and said that the president’s re-election would be “wonderful” for Brazil. Neymar, however, did not mention Lula in the broadcast after a pinprick suffered this week.

The senator’s post that Marta liked on the platform was published on October 13. In the post, Renan Filho praises Lula’s visit to the state and asks for a vote for PT on October 30th. The player also liked other publications of the former governor on the social network.

Born in Dois Riachos, in Alagoas, Marta has played for the Brazilian national team since 2002 and was elected the best soccer player in the world six times. The striker, however, underwent knee surgery at the end of March and has been away from the pitch since then.

At 36, Marta defends Orlando Pride, from the United States. For the Brazilian team, the player won the Pan American Games twice (2003 and 2007) and three times the Copa América (2003, 2010 and 2018). She was also runner-up at the World Cup (2007) and won two silver medals at the Olympic Games (2004 and 2008).

In September, the striker won a statue at the CBF Museum, in Rio de Janeiro, as a tribute to her contribution to Brazilian football.