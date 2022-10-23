Who are Elon Musk’s children? Meet the 10 heirs

The multi-millionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk is primarily known for being the founder of SpaceX and CEO of Tesla, in addition to serving on the board of directors of several other companies. In recent months, the billionaire has also been involved in the acquisition of Twitter, one of the largest social networks in the world.

In addition to the multiple companies, the tycoon also has several heirs: currently, Elon Musk has ten children. That’s right! Musk has ten heirs who are certainly already enjoying his fortune.

See too: Elon Musk’s Perfume Sells Out, Brings in $3 Million

Below you can find out a little more about them. Check out!

(YouTube/Playback)Source: YouTube

Nevada Alexander

Her eldest son was born in 2002, but died at just 10 weeks of age, a victim of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS). He is the result of the relationship he had with Canadian writer Justine Wilson, his first wife.

Vivian Jenna Wilson and Griffin Musk

After this minor trauma in Wilson and Musk’s lives, the two soon planned a new pregnancy via IVF. Thus, the twins Vivian and Griffin were born in April 2004. Both are now 18 years old and, apparently, live with their mother.

It is worth noting that Vivian caused great controversy earlier this year when she filed a request for a legal change of name and gender in court, arguing that she would like to remove her paternal surname from her official documents.

On the subject, in an interview published this month by Financial TimesMusk argued that he understands why Vivian filed this request and stressed that he has a good relationship with all of his other children, including her own twin, Griffin.

Kai, Saxon and Damian Musk

(The Sun/Reproduction)Source: The Sun

Two years after the birth of Vivian and Griffin, Justine and Elon had triplets, also through in vitro fertilization, something the businessman only publicly confirmed in 2017 during a lecture at the TedTalk. Now 16 years old, the three boys appear from time to time with their father in official photos.

It is worth noting that, in 2008, Musk separated from Justine Wilson and both agreed that they would have joint custody of their children. After the divorce, the businessman had other marriages and romances. However, he did not have children with actresses Talulah Riley and Amber Heard.

X Æ A-XII Musk

In 2018, Musk and musician Claire Elise Boucher, aka Grimes, started dating. Two years later, more precisely on May 4, 2020 X Æ A-XII Musk was born, whose name is unpronounceable, right? According to the Canadian singer, the pronunciation could be summed up with the sound of the letter “X”.

Initially, there were numerals in the child’s name, however, according to the laws of the state of California, registration could not be done that way. From this, the parents changed the writing of the name including Roman numerals.

(Instagram/Play)Source: Instagram

Shivon Zilis’ Twins

Already separated from Grimes in 2021, in November of the same year, the businessman announced, in a very discreet way, the birth of two more children, this time with Shivon Zilis, project director of his company Neuralink.

So far, no one knows the children’s names or gender, as these details have not been publicly disclosed by either parent. As it turned out, the babies were born in Austin, Texas.

Exa Dark Sideræl Musk

A few months after splitting with Musk, Grimes publicly revealed through vanity fair that another son of the businessman had been born, but that he would have been generated through a surrogate. Exa Dark Sideræl Musk, also called Y, arrived in the world in December 2021, just a month after the birth of her two twin brothers.

According to the artist, the name has some meanings and references. Exa refers to the term exaFLOPS and Dark would represent the unknown. Sideræl, whose pronunciation is “sigh-deer-ee-el”, was inspired by the character Galadriel, from Lord of the Rings.

This family (not) is very close

In addition to his many children, Elon Musk also has a very complex family tree, including Tosca, the sister who owns “Netflix Erotic”.

While he has a close relationship with his mother, things are different with Errol Musk, his father. The two have already taken some public jabs, such as the patriarch saying he is not proud of his billionaire son.