Who died in The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 21?

Your favorite character came out of episode 21, “Outpost 22”, of season 11 of The Walking Dead, with life? Check it out here on the body count!

This week’s episode saw Commonwealth soldiers leading a portion of the exiles from Pamela Milton’s community to work for the future of all.

While this was happening, Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Carol (Melissa McBride) were trying to follow the train and end up meeting with Maggie (Lauren Cohan), Gabriel (Seth Gilliam), Rosita (Christian Serratos) and connie (Lauren Ridloff).

At the end of the episode, everyone discovers that the location the group was being taken to was Alexandria, which is now known as “Outpost 22”.

So not everyone made it out of “Outpost 22” alive. So we’ve listed below all the characters who died in this week’s episode.

Here’s who died in Episode 21 of The Walking Dead:

– 2 Commonwealth Soldiers (by Maggie)

– 1 zombified Commonwealth Soldier (by Gabriel and Rosita)

– 1 Zombie Child (per Maggie)

– 1 Commonwealth Soldier (by Gabriel)

– 3 Commonwealth Fugitives (alive and zombified)

– 1 Commonwealth Soldier (by Daryl)

– Train pilot 4 (suicide)

While in the truck heading towards the unknown, Maggie, Gabriel and Rosita manage to free themselves from the bonds to try to escape. In the process, Maggie causes one of the soldiers to accidentally shoot the driver and cause the car to crash into a tree, which ends up killing the soldier in the passenger seat as well.

Gabriel and Rosita are in the woods and end up finding one of the Commonwealth soldiers zombified. The two work together and Rosita ends up finishing the enemy by hitting Gabriel’s machete on his head.

Maggie encounters a zombified child and wonders what could happen to Hershel if she fails to rescue him. At first she decides not to kill the zombie, but after he tries to attack her again she ends her suffering in a very emotional and sad scene.

The group questions the soldier Maggie got right about where they are taking their friends. Gabriel ends up recognizing the man and after a conversation about forgiveness, redemption and cowardice, the priest is responsible for killing him so he doesn’t return as a zombie.

Commonwealth exiles are obliged to work to improve everyone’s future. After observing the location and the number of guards, three people try to escape by running through the forest only to end up being shot at by other soldiers. At the end of the episode, we can see them zombified only to be eliminated again by the soldiers.

One of the Commonwealth soldiers takes Connie hostage in an attempt to stop Daryl and Carol. Connie manages to escape the enemy’s clutches and he tries to flee on one of the bikes. Daryl also pursues him on a motorcycle and manages to catch up with him and stab him in the head in the forest.

Maggie manages to take the train pilot hostage, but he ends up killing himself without passing on accurate information to the group in hopes of not harming his family who are living in a nearby outpost.