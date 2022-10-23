Who is Tom Sturridge dating? The Sandman Star’s Relationship Status

the sandman starring Tom Sturridge hits Netflix on August 5th, and comic book lovers are more than ready to see this highly anticipated television adaptation. While waiting for the original series to come out, people have started looking for everything they can about the show’s main star. More specifically, people want to know all the juicy details about Tom Sturridge’s relationship status.

the sandman is a fantasy series based on the popular comic book series of the same name by Neil Gaiman. It was developed by Gaiman, David S. Goyer and Allan Heinberg and produced by DC Entertainment and Warner Bros. Television.

Tom Sturridge plays the role of the Sandman, aka Morpheus and the King of Dreams. Dream is a powerful entity and ruler of Dream. In season one, Dream is captured by a group of occultists and imprisoned for over a century. After Dream escapes, he sets out on a journey to find his stolen artifacts and restore order to his now-broken kingdom.

So, who is the sandman star dating? We share Tom Sturridge’s current relationship status just below!

Who is dating Sandman star Tom Sturridge?

It appears that Tom Sturridge is in a relationship with British writer, model and stylist Alexa Chung. On July 3, the couple were seen sitting on the court at Wimbledon. According to E! News, Sturridge and Chung were seen kissing at the sporting event. Paparazzi managed to take pictures of them showing PDA, which E! News shared in your article.

Sturridge’s ex-fiancée Sienna Miller was also seen at the event, sitting right in front of them with her new boyfriend, Oli Green. It looks like the two couples were on a double date. We knew there was no rancor between Sturridge and Miller, as they were seen together in the american woman debut party during the 2018 Toronto Film Festival. But it’s still surprising to see them together, especially with their new partners.

Neither Sturridge nor Chung have publicly announced their relationship, but this is the second time they’ve been seen together. On 27 June, they were seen together at the Glastonbury Festival. While the photo provided doesn’t necessarily evidence that Sturridge and Chung are romantically involved, it’s pretty obvious that they’re in a relationship after their most recent outing on July 3rd.

Tom Sturridge dating history

Sturridge has been in a number of relationships over the years. He dated actress Sienna Miller from 2011 to 2015, and they became engaged at one point in their relationship. Furthermore, they share a beautiful daughter named Marlowe. As reported by Who’s Dating WhoSturridge Also Dated Weird stuff actress Maya Hawke, French singer Juliette Buchs, scream queens actress Abigail Breslin and actress Camilla Belle.

You can catch Tom Sturridge at the sandman coming to Netflix on August 5th!