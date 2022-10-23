Why can manufacturers exchange more parts than necessary?

Car maintenance becomes increasingly complex as technology evolves and more components become part of your equipment.

Even so, professionals update themselves to serve the customer in the most efficient way. The ultimate goal is always to replace or repair only the component that shows signs of defect. But why do brands often determine the exchange of more parts than is strictly necessary?

Alexandre Barros Pinho, owner of the WTC Express mechanic shop and body shop, tells the UOL Cars some examples of these situations that, according to him, are part of his day-to-day and of the customers who come to his workshop.

“It’s very common when a customer arrives who says he went to a dealership to repair the car and left without doing the service, because he was amazed at the budget value. We have several examples at the WTC of simpler repairs, which solve the problem. problem, with original parts, and with a much more affordable budget”, says Alexandre.

“I’ll give you some examples. Once a 2007 BMW X3 arrived with the central accusing a problem with the exchange. Before coming to my workshop, the customer had gone to the dealership, where he was told that the exchange was condemned and the value of the repair R$ 60 thousand would come out”.

“Soon after, he came to us and we discovered that only one plastic gear had malfunctions. The rest of the gearbox was perfect. We didn’t charge even 10% for the repair, the car was perfect and there was no problem again”, he says.

Here is the component mentioned by Alexandre Barros Image: Disclosure

It seems that problems involving the exchange of cars deserve special attention within this controversy, as our interviewee speaks of another example: “A client of mine was in Florianópolis with his Jeep and his exchange stopped working. At the dealership, they condemned the component and charged R $ 40 thousand. He decided to tow the car to us (in SP) and we repaired it for R$ 12 thousand”.

“Another very common example we see in cars with direct injection. There were cases where we noticed that the screens and other internal parts of the injection nozzles had problems. network condemned the nozzles completely”, he adds.

Alexandre also tells us about some cases involving the car’s dashboard: “Once, a Kia Sorento arrived with a problem with the dashboard, which would turn off and reset out of nowhere. The dealership had condemned the entire dashboard and, in the end, it was a problem involving the drums”.

The wording of UOL Cars sought out Antônio Fiola, President of Sindirepa, who argues that the mission of concessionaires and workshops is quite different – even though both exist to provide the same type of service.

“Dealers say that the standard procedure is to exchange a certain item, even though this is not the most appropriate solution for the customer. They earn commissions and want to sell the parts. The repair shops, in turn, try to be more specialized for the maintenance”, he says.

The situation is very intriguing, as it involves huge expenses for the consumer, time spent for the repair and even the annoyance itself when the car has a problem. For the customer, the most important thing is to resolve the situation in the best way and at the lowest cost.

dealer network Image: Moacyr Lopes Junior/Folhapress

In view of this, we sought out experts on “the other side of the counter” to understand, from the perspective of brands, why situations like this can be so common. We got in touch with Ricardo Bacellar, who is a founding partner and advisory board member of Bacellar Advisory Boards, who explains that, in fact, garages and dealerships deal with different responsibilities and risks.

“Manufacturers try to mitigate as much as possible the possibility of the customer returning to the authorized ones with an unresolved problem. Due to the fact that evaluation errors can occur, brands can also decide to replace more items eventually related to the defective part”, says the expert.

“This is a defensive strategy. Due to the size of the sample of cars, even if a small portion has problems, many units will be affected. Imagine the damage this causes to the image of the manufacturers. damage to cars”, he adds.

As we have already said, car maintenance has always been a complicated and controversial subject. And the consumer is one of the main agents that determine the success and failure of a brand. That’s why after-sales – which also serves to serve the customer – is such an important step during the car buying process.

Although the manufacturer’s concern makes perfect sense (even from a social perspective, since it generates many jobs and its civil liability), nothing is sustained in the long term when the consumer is not given better options to choose from. In terms of maintenance, the workshops are the best. This explains why there are so many repairmen out there.

