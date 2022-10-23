Why, despite being the protagonist, Emmy Rossum left Shameless?

Shameless is a comedy-drama series that ran for 11 seasons. The story followed the misadventures of the Gallagher family, and at the center of it all was Fiona, always seen overworked and doing everything she could to take care of her 5 younger brothers and her alcoholic father.

Fiona was played by Emma Rossum, who decided to leave the series in the ninth season. With that decision, the series had to find a way to leave the Gallagher family even though she is a very important character.

It was thanks to an investment that netted her $100,000 in the story that Fiona was finally able to leave her family behind and live her own life. Within the plot this could make sense, after all, her younger brothers were already big enough to fend for themselves.

However, there are several real reasons for Emma Rossum to leave Shameless after nine seasons.

According to Screen Rant, one of the reasons was that the actress started working as a star and executive producer on the miniseries. angelynefrom the streaming service Peacock. This would be causing a scheduling conflict and she would have to prioritize one of the jobs.

An article by Veja revealed that the reason for Rossum’s departure from Shameless It was on account of his salary. Even playing an important role and with many scenes throughout the series, she still earned less than William H. Macywho played Frank.

In 2016, Rossum claimed a salary similar to that of his co-star, and negotiations ended up delaying the season eight premiere. Actress got a salary like Macy’s, but didn’t get compensation for everything she didn’t get in past seasons.

In the 11th and final season of Shameless, there was an attempt to get Emmy Rossum to make a cameo. However, due to restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, this is not possible.

the president of showtime, Gary Levine, always showed hope for Rossum’s return. He said in an interview with Deadline:

“In terms of Emmy, there was no clear understanding, but there was always hope that she would come back. But reality intruded. She had a deal at Universal and got the green light for a limited series she was producing and starring in. We just couldn’t make the schedule work at the end of the day. John Wells tried and no one is better at it than John Wells. Emmy was wonderful when she was with him [na série], but I think the series thrived afterwards as well. It was 11 great seasons and I miss it too.”

The episodes of Shameless are available on HBO Max.

