Why Pele is not loved in Bauru, the city where football was born – 10/23/2022

Walking through the streets of Bauru, in the interior of São Paulo, it is almost impossible to know that it was there that Edson Arantes do Nascimento, King Pelé, gave his first kicks on a soccer ball. The city has no tribute to the greatest player of all time, who turns 82 today (23).

Pelé arrived in Bauru as a child, when his father, Dondinho, was hired to play for Bauru Atlético Clube (BAC). The team was the Northwest’s biggest rival, the city’s powerful team. So powerful that, in the dispute for space in a city of about 70,000 inhabitants, BAC football could not resist, and had to close its doors in 1954.

There have been some attempts to resume BAC’s football activities over the years, but none have been successful. Until, in 2006, when Pelé had long held the crown of King of Football, BAC also ended non-football activities for good. The council sold the club’s land to a supermarket chain. In a short time, there was nothing left of what was Pelé’s first field.

Some regional particularities help to explain the absence of traces of Pelé’s origin in the city. One of them is the fact that the BAC was never toppled to preserve the memory of the King.

O UOL Esporte walked through Bauru. Incredibly, the city’s indifference towards Pelé is such that it is noticeable. Part of this is explained by the historic rivalry between Noroeste and BAC in a place where, today, there is only Northeastern fans.

The phrase “Pelé never did much for Bauru” was repeated several times in conversations with the city’s residents. There is also an old episode that remains in memory: a penalty that Pelé took against Noroeste inside the Alfredo de Castilho stadium in the 1963 Campeonato Paulista.

The story tells that the King spent a week at his parents’ house in Bauru. Santos would face Noroeste, but everything indicated that Pelé would be embezzled: he and the club were in litigation over the contract renewal. The then future King of Football was tied to wherever he walked in that period in the city. The people of Bauru had the expectation that he would not play because of the contractual problem.

Santos, however, got it right with his number 10. Pelé went to the game. In the match, Noroeste came out ahead, but Peixe was victorious by 4 to 3. The winning goal was scored in penalty suffered by Pelé. Or, in the view of the local fans, simulated by him.

“Dema, the defender that Pelé dug a penalty on top, died cursing Pelé. He said he hadn’t done anything, that he opened his arms and Pelé threw himself. He refereed a few games after he retired. He told everyone he hated him. Bauru resents Pelé because he never talks about Bauru, he never declared himself, he never brought money to Bauru”, opined Renato, who works in the Northwest and preferred not to say his last name.

“It wasn’t a penalty. The referee put his hand on the Northwest. I covered that game on the field. It was a complicated day. Then he exchanged some punches”, recalled Paulo Sérgio Simonetti, director of 94 FM radio. Santos’ number 10 got into trouble with the Northwest’s doctor that day. “There is resentment because there is. There is not much explanation actually. Bauru is a somewhat treacherous city at times”, confessed Simonetti.

The episode is not the only one that helps explain the lack of love between Bauru and Pele.

“Noroeste fans had a certain schism about Pelé. When he grew up he could play in the BAC professional team, so the fans saw him as a future opponent. But long before that he ended up going to Santos. Campeonato Paulista between Santos and Noroeste, Pelé didn’t play well in the first half and the Noroeste crowd started to boo. , Pelé crushed the Northwest”, recalled journalist and historian Luciano Dias Pires, 95 years old.

The match was also in the memory of João Carlos Ribeiro, son of the former president of the Bauruense Amateur Football League who signed Pelé’s first registration card as a football player. Neither such document nor other records of Pelé from that time exist at the LBFA headquarters anymore. According to a secretary who attended the report, the papers would have been taken “as relics” by the former president; John Carlos denies it.

Image: Eder Traskini/UOL

“In 1961, Santos came to play here and Noroeste took the lead. When it was 1-0, the crowd got up to curse Pelé, get on his feet, they saw him as a BAC child, so they shouted ‘here is Noroeste’, those things. There in the middle of the field, Pelé waved his hand to the stands as if to say: wait for me. The game ended 7-1 for Santos, three goals from Pelé”, he said.

There is a common thread to all memories of Pele in Bauru: they exist only in memory. Not even the house the Football King bought his parents with the 1958 World Cup money still exists. The land located on Rua 7 de Setembro was sold, the house was demolished, and today it serves as a garbage dump and other things.

Image: Eder Traskini/UOL

Image: Eder Traskini/UOL

The only honor that Pelé received from the city where he started playing was the title of citizen of Bauru. The King of Football was in town to receive the honor and even got an unusual gift: a ‘cart’ called Romizeta.

“Pelé always deserved attention from the people of Bauru. I believe that someone did not like him because of his origins in the BAC, but he was honored in Bauru, he received the title of citizen of Bauru. And he still said: I am finally a citizen of Bauru. Donation of the Romizeta car, which was a sensation at the time, and he got the money to give as a gift to Pelé, who drove off. After the World Cup, when he came to Bauru, he didn’t even set foot on the ground. He was caught on the plane’s stairs and carried in triumph to the fire engine where it paraded through the city”, recalled Luciano Dias Pires.

Tributes to Pelé are a recurring subject in Bauru, mainly by the public authorities. Projects, however, never get off the ground. “There’s nothing left of Pelé in Bauru. I tried to make a bust when I was president of the Orbis Clube, but it didn’t go ahead. There was no investment, they wanted me to take it out of my pocket. Nothing here went forward, statue, square , museum?”, said Simonetti.

“As a fan of the Northwest, I was not fascinated by the football of BAC, which was the great rival of the Noroeste. But when Pelé started to appear in the minor football of Bauru, he sometimes played in the preliminary. A children’s championship was held and the Pelé received an invitation to play in the BAC youth team. I was, in quotes, an enemy of BAC, I didn’t go to the BAC field unless the Northwest played there. But with the emergence of Pelé I started to frequent the BAC field to see that boy enchant the audience with his plays. When the preliminary game was over, I would leave if BAC, the great enemy of the Northwest, were going to face a team that he could win by rout, I wouldn’t be watching the fans celebrate a great victory. But when I saw the possibility of BAC losing the game on their lawn, I stayed to cheer against it, cross my fingers, so that BAC would lose and Northwest would be in a better position”

another rivalry

If within the city Pelé came to face a certain municipal rivalry while playing, after hanging up his boots it was a regional rivalry that helped to end the vestiges of the King in Bauru.

The land owned by BAC, where Pelé began his career, was sold to Tauste, a supermarket headquartered in Marília, a city 100km away and Bauru’s main rival within the so-called Center-West of São Paulo. The rivalry is enhanced by football, with the classic between MAC x Noroeste, but it goes much further. from that

Entrepreneurs from Tauste and Confiança, the competing supermarket in Bauru, had a kind of gentlemen’s agreement so that neither market would ‘invade’ the other’s city.

“It wasn’t quite an agreement, but there was something to that effect about Confiança not coming to Marília and Tauste not going to Bauru. But when we went to build the Esmeralda unit, Confiança bought the land next door and put a sign: in Confiança. Nobody said anything. So we went there and bought land in Bauru. When Confiança’s manager found out, he called Tauste telling us not to go to Bauru, even offering to buy the land we had acquired for the same price paid. But there was no business. We needed to expand and so did they. In the end, it was good for both of us. On the opening day, the son of the businessman who donated that land to BAC was present and even unveiled the tribute to BAC. absurd the neglect that the club found itself”, explained Guilherme Cunha, director of social action at Tauste.

O UOL Esporte contacted Confiança through its press office, but received no response.

At first, Tauste faced some resistance to settle in the city and demolish the old BAC. The solution found by the company was to open a dialogue with the neighborhood and act quickly. Another action was a tribute to the club where Pelé took his first kicks.

Image: Eder Traskini/UOL

“We made a mural in honor of BAC, it was a way to connect with the population of Bauru. There was a commotion when they announced that they would demolish it, as well as a movement of residents. We opened a channel with the neighborhood for complaints. The BAC land was abandoned and devalued. everything around it, this contributed to acceptance. Initially, the idea was to put a statue of Pelé sitting with Dondinho with his hand on his shoulder, but that would be a tribute only to one player, not to BAC itself. with the BAC shirt and we tried to get Pelé to autograph a BAC shirt for us to donate to institutions, but it didn’t go ahead”, said Cunha.

Sérgio Ribeiro, former president of the LFBA, was one of the first associates of BAC, and his son, João Carlos Ribeiro, inherited the love for the team that no longer exists. He was against building the Tauste.

“When they took down the club to build that market, we were disgusted. To this day I don’t step there. But also the guy from the market in Bauru (Confiança) didn’t have to invent to go to Marília”, he said, reaffirming the regional rivalry.

Public power is vague

The city hall of Bauru never managed to carry out any project to honor the King of Football. Over the years, several ideas were proposed and promised, such as a museum in Pelé’s old house, statues and busts around the city and even a themed square on Bauru’s main avenue.

More than that, the historical heritage was never preserved: neither the BAC nor the former King’s house were listed in time. O UOL Esporte questioned the city hall of Bauru about the state of the land of the old house of Pelé and got the following answer:

“The City Hall started, in 2010, a process of listing the property but during the process and before the owner was notified, the house was demolished. Regarding the garbage on site, the complaint was forwarded to the City Hall Ombudsman for identification and notification of the owner to carry out the cleaning of the area”.

The report again questioned the municipal government about the lack of tributes to the King of Football, in addition to no memory of Pelé in Bauru having been preserved. However, there was no response as of the publication of this report.

According to Cunha, director of Tauste, the city government did not make any demands to maintain the facade or pay tribute to Pelé when the BAC demolition project was presented. All the tributes to the former King’s Club came from the supermarket itself.

“(Mural) was not required by the city or anything like that. City hall agreed at the time when the project showed the creation of 500 direct jobs and 300 more indirect ones.”