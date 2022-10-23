With a goal from Dudu and a pass from Endrick, Palmeiras wins against Avaí

After two straight draws, Palmeiras won again in the Brasileirão and took another important step towards the title. This Saturday (22), for the 33rd round, the team beat Avaí 3-0 and reached 71 points. Thus, Abel Ferreira’s team opened 11 for the second-placed Internacional, which adds up to 60 points and still plays in the round, tomorrow (23), against Coritiba. The winning goals were scored by Gustavo Scarpa, Dudu and Vanderlan.

Now, regardless of Inter’s results, Palmeiras need three more wins (or nine points) in the last five games to be champions. The win at Allianz Parque will also be remembered for young Endrick’s first assist as a professional. He came in at the end of the match, almost scored for the first time and crossed for Vanderlan, another creation of the Palmeiras base, to score his first goal for the main team.

Palmeiras returns to the field for the Brasileirão next Tuesday (25), against Athletico-PR, at Arena da Baixada. Unbeaten since the game against Hurricane in the first round, Verdão lost only two games in the Brasileirão. The vice-lantern Avaí, in 19th place with 28 points, visits Cuiabá the next day.

The best: Dudu

Only the goal that calmed the game for Palmeiras would be enough for Dudu to be elected the best on the field. He started on the left, left two markers behind and finished with a lot of category. In addition, Dudu moved a lot and made Avaí’s defense hell. Rony, who participated in the two goals from Palmeiras, is also worth mentioning.

The worst: Defense of Avaí

The defense of Avaí had a disastrous performance and made life easier for Palmeiras. With one minute into the game, he missed the ball and saw Rony suffer a penalty from goalkeeper Vladimir, who was sold. The bid symbolized the performance of the team from Santa Catarina, which reached its sixth consecutive defeat in the Brasileirão and is practically relegated.

The game

Palmeiras started with everything and made it 1 to 0 after 3 minutes. After a mistake in Avaí’s ball out, Rony was brought down by goalkeeper Vladimir: penalty! In the kick, Gustavo Scarpa hit hard in the middle to open the scoring. After the goal, Abel Ferreira’s team slowed down and only returned to danger in the 27th minute, with a header by Gustavo Gomez. At 43, it was Piquerez’s turn to scare Avaí, but the left-back’s right leg kick came close.

Palmeiras reached the second goal in the 9th minute of the second half — and what a goal! After receiving on the left, Dudu took off at speed, left the first one in nostalgia, the second on the ground and hit the corner with style. From then on, it was a green walk at Allianz Parque, and Palmeiras could even have built a more elastic score. In the end, Verdão finally reached the third goal with Vanderlan in Endrick’s cross kick.

Live from Palmeiras

Bolsonaro watches the game with Leila Pereira

President of the Republic and candidate for reelection, Jair Bolsonaro watched the game alongside Palmeiras president Leila Pereira. The image was shown 14 minutes into the game and soon went viral on social media.

Datasheet

Palmeiras 3 x 0 Avai

Competition: Brasileirão (33rd round)

Place: Allianz Parque, Sao Paulo (SP)

Date: Saturday (22)

Hour: at 21:00 (Brasília time)

Referee: Bruno Arleu de Araujo (Fifa/RJ)

Assistants: Thiago Henrique Neto Correa Farinha (RJ) and Eduardo Gonçalves da Cruz (MS)

VAR: Adriano Milczvski (PR)

goals: Scarpa, at 3′ of the first half; Dudu, at 9′, and Vanderlan, at 44′ of the second half.

Public: 40,044 fans.

Income: BRL 3,096,147.33.

palm trees: Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Luan, G. Gómez, Piquerez; Danilo, Zé Rafael (Atuesta), Scarpa (Gabriel Menino), Mayke (Vanderlan), Dudu (Breno Lopes), Rony (Endrick). Technician: Abel Ferreira.

Hawaii: Vladimir; Kevin (Romulo), Raniele, Rafael Vaz, Thales; Lucas Ventura, Bruno Silva, Jean Pyerre (Vitinho); Renato, Pablo Dyego (Jean Cleber), Pottker (Bissoli). Technician: Lisca.