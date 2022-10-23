With Inter draw, Palmeiras can be champion in the next round

The 1-1 draw between Inter and Coritiba today (23) leaves Palmeiras with mathematical chances of winning their eleventh Brazilian Championship title in the next round. For that, Alviverde paulista needs to win their duel this week and hope for stumbling blocks from Colorado and rival Corinthians.

Yesterday, the team led by Abel Ferreira did its homework by beating Avaí 3-0 and increased the distance in the lead. The club reached 71 points and opened a ten lead to Inter, who went to 61 with tonight’s draw. Thus, if Palmeiras triumph again on Tuesday (25), against Athletico-PR, they will reach 74 points in the table and have 21 victories.

In case of another draw by Inter in the match of the 34th round, against Ceará, on the fourth (26), the team from Rio Grande do Sul will reach 62, maintaining the 16 victories in the tournament, and will be 12 away from the leader with four rounds to go. end of competition. However, the São Paulo club will have five more victories in this scenario and will no longer be able to be overtaken by the opponent in the table, being able to be champion without being on the field.

That’s because the number of wins is precisely the first tiebreaker in the Brasileirão if two teams finish with the same score. Therefore, even if Inter wins all four remaining duels, reaching 74 points, and Palmeiras only loses, Colorado would have one less victory (20) and would not win the title.

However, Alviverde also needs Corinthians to stumble. Although he is in fourth, with 57 points, the rival from São Paulo has one less game – the suspended match against Goiás – and can reach 60 if he triumphs in the delayed confrontation.

That’s why Palmeiras need Alvinegro from São Paulo to draw at most with Fluminense on Wednesday, at Neo Química Arena, to dream of the title this week. If the match in question ends in a draw, Corinthians will have 61 points and will be 13 away from the arch-rival, not being able to surpass him in the table.

Flamengo, third in the standings with 58 points, is not included in this list. If Palmeiras wins the next game, it will open at least 13 points of difference to Rubro-Negro in the last four games and also cannot be surpassed in the table.

However, if Alviverde draws or loses against Furação, the team can see its advantage at the end diminish depending on the results of the rivals. In this situation, Palmeiras would return to the calculator to review the numbers needed for the long-awaited title.