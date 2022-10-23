Without CR7, United counts on Casemiro savior and draws with Chelsea in the end; game has ‘alert’ for World Cup

Chelsea drew 1-1 with Manchester United at Stamford Bridge for the 13th round of the Premier League

it was a classic WARMbut Chelsea and Manchester United tied in 1 to 1 Stamford Bridge. Playing in London this Saturday (22), the rivals were equal in a busy confrontation for the 13th round of the Premier Leaguehad Exclusive broadcast for Star+ subscribers. The visiting team did not count on Cristiano Ronaldo, vetoed by the coaching staff after refusing to take the field against Tottenham.

The Blues’ goal was scored by the midfielder jorginhotaking a penalty in the second half, but casemiro scored in stoppage time and left everything the same.

Going through different moments of reconstruction and in the first confrontation under the command of Graham Potter and Erik ten Hag in the classicBlues and Red Devils flirted with the ball at the net throughout the game, but bumped into the goalkeepers for a fuller score.

Even with the match under pressure from Stamford Bridge, who dominated the first half were the Red Devils, who only didn’t reach the goal because of the inspired Kepa. The goalkeeper appeared and was decisive to save the Blues in at least two dangerous shots by Marcus Rashford and another two by Antony.

United’s dominance reached 70% possession of the ball, and passed mainly through the left side of Chelsea’s defense, where Cucurella and Chilwell did not speak the same language.

On the ropes, Graham Potter gave up the Spanish defender in the 35th minute of the opening period to send Mateo Kovacić, who helped to contain part of United’s territorial advantage in midfield.

The change continued to have an effect on the return to the second half, when Chelsea started to compete better and to bring danger to De Gea’s goal.

Even without dominating as before, United still continued to bother with shots from afar, especially with Bruno Fernandes.

The concern was due to Varane’s injury. the defender left the lawn crying in the second half and became another concern to France on the eve of the World Cup.

The move that changed everything, however, happened in the final stretch of the match: McTominay’s child penalty, grabbing Broja inside the penalty area. Cold in charge, Jorginho hit and scored for the Blues in the classic.

Victory seemed certain for the home team until injury time, when Casemiro pulled out of his hat a kick at Kepa’s anglewho needed the help of technology to confirm the goal line.

Championship status

The teams do not change their position in the table with the draw in London. O Chelsea go to 21 pointsat 4th place. O united and the 5thwith one point less.

The guy: Kepa Arrizabalaga

It was Chelsea’s highlight in the match with at least four important saves in the first half alone. From almost traded to the Blues, he was reborn under Graham Potter and was the main name of the derby at Stamford Bridge. If it weren’t for the goalkeeper, the final score of the match could have been different.

It was bad: McTominay

He came on in the second half and committed a child penalty in Broja, putting down the good game made by Manchester United.

next games

Chelsea return to the field on Tuesday (25th), and will visit RB Leipzig for the Champions League.

Manchester United will face the sheriffThursday (27), by Europa League.

Datasheet

CHELSEA 1 X 1 MANCHESTER UNITED

GOALS: Jorginho (87′), for Chelsea; Casemiro (90’+4′), for Manchester United

Chelsea: Kepa; Chalobah, Thiago Silva and Cucurella (Kovacić); Jorginho, Loftus-Cheek, Azpilicueta and Chilwell; Mount, Sterling and Aubameyang (Pulisic). Technician: Graham Potter.

Manchester United: David of Gea; Dalot, Varane (Lindelöf), Martínez and Shaw; Casemiro, Eriksen (McTominay) and Bruno Fernandes; Sancho (Fred), Antony and Rashford (Elanga). Technician: Erik ten Hag.