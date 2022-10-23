Woman is raped by husband but one day rebels in thriller film with Dakota Fanning

cursed is a thriller movie released in 2017 that has a star-studded cast, drawing a lot of public attention and is hidden in the catalog of Amazon Prime Video.

The film was very well received by critics, being selected to compete for the Golden Lion at the 73rd Venice International Film Festival.

In the story, Liz (Dakota Fanning) is a courageous woman who tries to escape her past, but is pursued by a diabolical fanatic (Guy Pearce).

In the face of this adversity, Liz is a true survivor, who will fight to give her and her daughter a better life. Whatever the cost, Liz will do anything to bring retribution.

The cast has Dakota Fanning, Guy Pearce, Carice van Houten and Harington Kit.

cursed is available on Amazon Prime Video and also in Globoplay for exclusive subscribers telecine.

CONTINUE AFTER ANNOUNCEMENT

To learn more about the film:

You will like it too!

If you’re looking for a good movie to watch, check out the video below that has a great tip for you to watch today. Oh, and don’t forget to register. We have new videos EVERY day!