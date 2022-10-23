Worst actor of all time

(10) Keanu Reeves

Keanu is endearingly perfect as the ambitious, naive FBI wannabe in the wonderful 90s classic Point Break and we here at the editorial office love him in the role of Neo in The Matrix, but there’s still no getting around the fact that Mr. Reeves is a very limited, tough and monotonous actor. His performances in films like John Wick 1-3, Speed, 47 Ronin, Replicas, Man of Tai Chi, The Lake House and The Devil’s Advocate really leave a lot to be desired.

(09) Mark Wahlberg

Marky-Marks performances in movies like The Happening, Daddy’s Home, Transformers: Age of Extinction, 2 Guns, Love Survivor, Mile 22, Spenser Confidential, Infinite, Uncharted, Me Time as well as Shooter make it one of the worst, expensive and hyper-popular movie stars of all time and before you roar “The Deceased” we’d like to add that he sucks there too, all he does is curse and scream.

Advertising:

(08) Lady Gaga

While Sinatra, Elvis, J-Lo and Timberlake did well as they jumped from careers as musicians/singers into the film world, Gaga fared much worse in terms of quality. Her performance in A Star is Born spoils a well-made movie so much, and her role in House of Gucci is acting of such rotten quality that we feel ashamed when we think of that moment of visual torture.

(07) Josh Duhamel

Handsome he is, handsome as hell. And that’s probably why and why josh is allowed to run around multiple blockbusters reading lines in a way that gives us a headache. He is hopeless in Buddy Games, hopeless in Transformers, hopeless in Safe Harbor, and hopeless in You’re Not You.

Advertising:

(06) Jon Bernthal

Nobody does a worse job in today’s movie world when it comes to trying to play a tough guy. Bernthal’s overwhelmingly horrible, forced and highly unnatural “badass” thing that he uses in 99.9% of his roles is one of the worst things to witness and his presence is hopelessly bad.

(05) Gal Gadot

Gal is perfectly suited as Wonder Woman… If Diana had been mute. Every time she speaks the illusion is shattered and we’re reminded that Gadot basically couldn’t act her way out of a full-sized wardrobe. His “Kal-El, no!!!” is one of the worst single-line deliveries ever.

(04) Drew Barrymore

Charlie’s Angels, 50 First Dates, Blended, Whip It, Music and Lyrics, Never Been Kissed… It really doesn’t matter what kind of movie what genre Drew appeared in or how his role was written. Drew has always played the exact same role in every movie, every time, and that role is almost unbearable.

(03) Sam Worthington

Although Sam did a decent job as Sully in James Cameron’s Avatar, this is an actor who possesses the charisma of a rock. Sam’s eyes are always dead, showing zero emotion and instead he often pockets his lips to convey his fury.

(02) Taylor Lautner

As teen idol and werewolf hunk Jakob, Lautner became a big name pretty quickly, but it only took a few films outside of the Twilight universe for all of us to realize just how incredibly bad an actor he is. Abduction as well as Tracers are the only two movies you need to put on to realize this.

(01) Hayden Christensen

Hayden’s performance in the role of a young Darth Vader stands out as some of the absolute worst in cinema and his remarkable performances in films like Takers, Jumper and American Heist clearly prove that he has the same real acting skill as our editorial team. Hayden Christensen is, in our opinion, the worst big screen actor in the world.