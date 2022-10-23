Youth can be relegated in this round; Look

Juventude is going through a scary season. After almost being relegated in the Campeonato Gaúcho, the team from the mountains can confirm today (23) the fall to Série B of the Brasileirão. And that’s not all that makes 2022 a year to be erased from the club’s trajectory.

Papo — as it is known — suffered a lot. Imagine a club winning only seven matches throughout the year. This is Ju’s reality. There were two miserable victories in Gauchão, a tournament that only has one more representative in Serie A (Inter) and one in B (Grêmio). All others are from lower divisions.

Two more victories in the Copa do Brasil, and three so far in the Brazilian Championship. It is even possible to list all those who lost to Juventude in the year: São José-RS, Porto Velho-RO, Guarany de Bagé, Real Noroeste-ES, Avaí, Fluminense and Ceará. The last triumph took place 13 games ago. It’s been almost three months without winning.

A simple combination of results can knock Ju do Brasileirão five rounds to go. Everything starts to fall apart if the team loses the match against São Paulo, at 16:00 (Brasília time), at Alfredo Jaconi. If it draws or wins, it doesn’t fall in this round.

Now if they are defeated, the Youth fans will be against two teams. Coritiba cannot beat Internacional, at Couto Pereira, and Ceará cannot beat Atlético-GO, at Antônio Accioly. If Paraná and Ceará win, Caxias do Sul’s Alviverde is back in Serie B. Both games are at 18:00 (Brasília time).

The possibility of an early fall does not come as a surprise. Looking at Ju’s campaign since the beginning of the year, there was never much hope. The team only won in the seventh game of the first phase of Gauchão. Finished the initial stage of the competition with 11 points, just two ahead of the first relegated to the Access Division.

In the Copa do Brasil, he went through two unimpressive teams and then fell to São Paulo. Now, the same rival ahead can bring down the division team.

Behind the scenes, the atmosphere is already accepting. Juventude is undergoing an internal overhaul and is looking forward to next season. Celso Roth is the most quoted to assume the technical command, in a project of valorization of the pre-season for the arrival of a better path than the one trodden in a vexatious way this year.