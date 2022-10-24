10 best Nicole Kidman characters… ranked by wig!

@nic_bastos | Published on 10/03/2022, at 2:00 pm – Updated on 10/05/2022, at 1:33 pm

Nicole Kidman He’s been in business for nearly four decades, and with an impressive resume comes an equally extensive and glorious – albeit highly questionable – history of wearing wigs in his roles. The actress has not only cemented herself as one of Hollywood’s greatest, but also as an artist who is committed to wearing all kinds of wigs possible every chance she gets.

Nicole Kidman is definitely, first and foremost, a wig actress and they will always be the best supporting actors in everything the actress is doing. How Kidman’s Wigs Make Movies Even Better Vulture decided to classify all the wigs Kidman wore. Here are the top 10:

THE PROM

“It’s shocking that it took a Ryan Murphy production to kick off a good wig for Kidman, but unfortunately, it had to go that way. While Kidman’s gorgeous wig seems to have gotten all the attention, Meryl Streep’s was left to its own devices.”

MARGOT AND THE MARRIAGE

“She wears a brunette wig that looks good enough to make you question if she’s actually wearing a wig or if she’s just dyed her hair. Kidman, her convincing wig and the Paddington-style hat she wears were even stolen from a nomination. Oscar”.

NINE

Kidman and the rest of the ensemble did the best they could with the material they were given, but luckily Nine gave Kidman another incredibly stylish, musical blonde wig to add to her resume.

BLOOD SECRETS

“Kidman’s red wig is amazing. The hair team went all out with this wig, and it’s cinematic hair at its best.”

YOU OTHERS

“The Others and Moulin Rouge! were released in the same year, giving us two of Kidman’s best performances and wigs. Her short red hair is a great fit for the film’s eerie atmosphere and it also looks really good on her.”

PEACEMAKER

“Her shoulder-length brown hair with side bangs is stunning and one of her most simple yet beautiful looks.”

BATMAN FOREVER

“Kidman plays Selina Kyle-Catwoman to Val Kilmer’s Bruce Wayne-Batman. She looks stunning throughout the superhero movie, and it’s largely thanks to her sleek blonde hair. It’s arguably one of the best haircuts ever. to grace a superhero movie”.

THE HOURS

“Kidman is barely recognizable as Virginia Woolf in The Hours, a brilliant performance that earned her a well-deserved Oscar. She transforms from head to toe into the beloved English author with the help of a prosthetic nose, heavy makeup and a killer brunette wig pulled back. back in a loose bun. The wig is essential to her acting, and if it had been less convincing, Kidman wouldn’t have made as much of an impact on the film.”

MOULING ROUGE

“Thanks to her convincing looks and similarities to her natural hair, it’s often difficult to tell if Kidman is wearing a wig in the 2001 classic Moulin Rouge.”

REINCARNATION

“Kidman’s wig collection peaked when she introduced the pixie cut in the film in which she plays a woman who becomes convinced that her dead husband has been reincarnated as a 10-year-old boy. The coming out of her typically long curls is a perfect complement to this complex and chilling role. It’s almost impossible to tell if it’s a wig or if she’s decided to cut off all her hair, and I highly doubt Kidman can top this perfectly fitted wig.”

