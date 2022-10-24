10 easy Halloween costumes using black dress

After a long period of pandemic, we are left without the much-loved party: the halloweenwhich is celebrated worldwide on October 31. As things got back to normal, we can already think about the next fantasy. And since the situation is difficult for everyone, why not create fantasies with what you already have at home?

THE black color it is the face of Halloween, terror, fear and also the color of the most iconic characters in cinema. Reminds me of someone, right? So let’s get your hands dirty and create your own costume, that way you can save money and still reuse some piece that you may not be using.

10 easy costumes using a black dress (Credit: Playback/Pinterest)

In this text I bring 10 simple and amazing costume ideas for Halloween wearing that black dress you already have at home. Costumes inspired by striking characters and iconic figures. They are super easy to make and you will only need a basic black dress and some accessories.

Get inspired and get creative:

1. WITCH

Witch costume example (Credit: Playback/Pinterest)

Halloween without a witch is not Halloween, is it? In addition to a black dress – short or long, you’ll need a pointy hat and tights to complete the look. A dark and striking makeup is also welcome for this look.

The hat can also be made at home with thicker paper or other material. Unleash your imagination!

2. LUXURY DOLL

Luxury Doll costume example (Credit: Playback/Pinterest)

To feel yourself Holly Golightly (Audrey Hepburn’s character in the movie “Breakfast at Tiffany’s”), bet on a short or long black dress, gloves, pearl necklace, crown tiara and sunglasses. Very classic, stylish and chic!

3. BATGIRL

Batgirl or Batwoman costume example (Credit: Playback/Pinterest)

If you want to create a cool costume without spending a lot of time or money, just cut the bat wings out of some black fabric, use a little ear tiara and that’s it! By magic, it turned into a “bat Woman”.

4. BLACK SWAN

Black Swan costume example (Credit: Playback/Pinterest)

You will need a short black dress and a more structured skirt, put your hair in a bun, a crown on your head and a well-designed makeup. So, you’ll be ready to celebrate Halloween out there just like Nina Sayers (Natalie Portman’s character in the movie “Black Swan”).

5. CRUELLA DE VIL

Cruella de Vil costume example (Credit: Playback/Pinterest)

Ah, Cruella… The darling villain of the moment is on the rise after the release of the movie “Cruella”, released this year (2021), starring Emma Stone.

To adhere to the most classic costume, bet on a black long dress, a white fur coat (synthetic, please), strong makeup, red gloves and shoes and a half-and-half wig. Every detail of this look is fundamental to embody the villain Cruella DeVil (in the version of Glenn Close’s character in the movie “101 Dalmatians”). It’s just not worth mistreating puppies, okay?

6. SKELETON

Skull dress example (Credit: Playback/Pinterest)

Customizing and painting a plain dress is an option for those who want to leave the “skeleton” on display.

Skull makeup example (Credit: Playback/Pinterest)

Another possibility is to bet on a powerful makeup and do not change the garment.

7. MALEFORE

Maleficent costume example (Credit: Playback/Pinterest)

Here you will need a short dress, a black cape, horns and a staff. The horn and staff you can create using materials you already have at home, abuse your creativity! And soon, you will become the maleficent (Angelina Jolie’s character in the film of the same name).

8. MORTICIA ADDAMS

Example of a Morticia Addams costume (Credit: Playback/Pinterest)

To become the matriarch of the Addams family, you will need a long dress and dark hair (wigs are allowed). The ideal combo to honor the Morticia Addams (Anjelica Huston’s character in the classic movie “The Addams Family”).

9. WANDINHA ADDAMS

Wandinha Addams costume example (Credit: Playback/Pinterest)

Still in the same family, choose a white dress shirt – to leave only the collar detail showing, a black blouse or dress and pantyhose. And don’t forget the cornrows, they are extremely important and essential to finish the look of Wandinha Addams (Christina Ricci’s character in the movie “The Addams Family”, daughter of Morticia).

10. VAMPIRE

Example of a vampire costume (Credit: Playback/Pinterest)

Here it is interesting to bet on a cape or mask to “up” the production, but the sharp teeth and blood in the mouth are essential to make the fantasy more realistic.

NOW TELL ME: Did you like the tips? Which of these costumes will you bet on Halloween?

Tell me by email ([email protected]), I would love to hear from you. And also follow me on Instagram (@julia.rolim), I post several things there. To the next!