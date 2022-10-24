150-year-old Levi’s – found in mine – sold for over 88,000 euros

A pair of Levi’s jeans from around 1880 sold at auction in a small town in New Mexico for over $87,000.

The jeans – found in a mine abandoned by a “jean archaeologist” – were purchased by 23-year-old Kyle Hautner and Zip Stevenson, a veteran of the vintage denim market.

“We had no plans to buy jeans together until the auction started, which is unusual if you think about it,” Stevenson told CNN.

The jeans sold for $87,400 – one of the highest prices ever paid for a pair of jeans – including a 15% buyer’s commission. Hautner paid 90%, while Stevenson contributed the remaining 10%.

The jeans have some signs of wear, but are “extremely durable.” Photo: @denimdoctors/@ziphtc



Stevenson has run a denim repair shop in Los Angeles for nearly three decades – but I’ve never found a pair like this one.

“These jeans are extremely rare – especially in this size and in this fantastic condition,” he told CNN.

Stevenson learned about these jeans “about five years ago, when they were discovered” in the American West, by Michael Harris, who “searched at least 50 abandoned mines for five years and found no pair of this quality,” according to Stevenson.

There are only a few similar pairs – but they are kept in museums and are too delicate to be used.

The pants can be “worn without a doubt”, according to one of the buyers. Photo: @denimdoctors/@ziphtc



However, this pair is “surprisingly durable, so it can be worn without a doubt,” Stevenson told CNN. “It has some weak points that can be reinforced, but these are super solid pants.”

“I can easily imagine Johnny Depp or Jason Momoa wearing them,” he said.

The auction took place at the Durango Vintage Festivus on the outskirts of the small town of Aztec. The four-day festival is hosted by vintage denim expert Brit Eaton – who said finding items like this is “a great addiction.”

“I needed a headliner who could rival the bands I invited. I knew the jeans would be a big attraction,” Eaton told CNN.

“I’ve been doing this for a quarter of a century and the average vintage jeans are worth about $100. Finding a pair this valuable is once in a lifetime.”

Eaton said that initially he didn’t intend to sell the pants, which is why he asked for that astronomical sum. But given the rarity of the item, he said it was “not surprising” that they were sold at auction. “It was super fun to see them live selling to bidders on the spot,” he said.

The slogan “The only kind made by White Labor” is related to the Chinese Exclusion Act of 1882. Photo:@denimdoctors/@ziphtc



Despite being a symbol of the American West, jeans also witnessed a dark episode in the country’s history. An inside pocket is printed with the phrase “The only kind made by White Labor”. The Wall Street Journal quoted a Levi’s spokesperson who explained that the company used this slogan after the introduction of the Chinese Exclusion Act that barred Chinese workers from entering the US. According to The WSJ, Levi’s abandoned this policy and slogan around 1890. The law was repealed in 1943.

What does Stevenson intend to do now with the jeans? “We could sell them to a private buyer who is extremely interested,” he said, but added that the owners preferred them to be bought and displayed in a museum, “such as the Smithsonian or the Metropolitan Museum of Art.”

For now, they’re in a safe near Stevenson’s Denim Doctors store in Los Angeles and are available to view by appointment.