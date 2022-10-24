19-year-old dog is adopted by friends and gets treats at the end of her life

When Annie, a 19-year-old Labrador retriever, arrived at Dallas Animal Services — the municipal animal rescue service in the US city of Dallas, Texas — vets estimated she had only a month to live.

However, she’s been given a second chance to live — and fulfill a fun wish list at the end of her life — alongside two new tutors, best friends and roommates Lisa Flores and Lauren Siler.

Lauren first saw Annie in an Instagram post from Dallas Animal Services as she was getting ready to go on a trip. After losing her dog Bear in early 2022, she thought it would be a good idea to help take care of her, but didn’t get in touch right away.

Upon returning, he discovered through the shelter that the dog was in the care of Stephanie Rowe and Duke Hemstreet, from The Pawerful Rescue NGO in Royse City.

“When we saw Annie, I personally felt I was strong enough to adopt. I couldn’t imagine not being by my dog’s side. [nos momentos finais] and it made me think that if all I had with Annie was just a week, at least she’d die with someone who knew he loved her. It would break my heart for her to be euthanized in a shelter, with no one beside her that she knew, more than if we have to go through this grief when the time comes.”

Lauren also said that the founders of the NGO tried to prepare them for the situation of Annie who, being so old, requires more care and, possibly, will not live a long period with them.

“At first we were just excited to love her and be with her. So we didn’t think too much about how hard it would be to have to say goodbye. I think we were just focusing on the joy she was bringing us at the time and enjoying loving her and give her great experiences,” said Lisa.

With expectations recalibrated, the friends committed to the mission of caring for Annie with patience and affection, giving her all the health support she needed. So much so that she has already exceeded the vets’ forecast and has been in her new home for four months, where Lisa and Lauren have created a “wish list” for her.

That list includes fun activities they can do together so Annie can make the most of her final days — however many they may be. Since her adoption in June, the Labrador has hosted a birthday party, had a Christmas celebration in July, toured for burgers, posed for a professional shoot and more.

The next stops on the list include a chicken nuggets tour, becoming a chef for a day and playing school principal, also for 24 hours.

Annie’s journey has been documented on Lauren’s Instagram, where followers have begun to engage in the wish list project and suggest more ideas as the dog seems to get better. During this period, one of the tutors told Today, she has even gained a companion — Tippy —, another rescue made by the duo.

“I think Annie asked for a boyfriend. It was on her list,” joked Stephanie, founder of The Pawerful Rescue NGO. The pair get along well, according to Lauren.

The videos that show the routine and adventures of Annie and now Tippy went viral, reaching about 20 thousand views each, and the guardian duo even established a mailbox for pets to receive messages and treats from fans.

The hope of Lauren and Lisa, as well as the team at The Pawerful Rescue, is that their rescue story can inspire others to believe that adopting dogs and other elderly animals is worth it.