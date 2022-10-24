2023 Mineiro will have a new dispute model, with three groups

photo: Joo Victor Pena – EM/Press The Minas Gerais Football Federation (FMF) announced the changes to the regulations this Monday (24/10) The Minas Gerais Football Federation and the 12 clubs from Module I of the Campeonato Mineiro held an arbitration meeting this Monday (24), in Mineiro, Belo Horizonte, and entered into an agreement to implement a new dispute model for the edition of 2023. For the first time, the State of Minas Gerais will have three groups in the first phase, with Amrica, Atltico and Cruzeiro being the top teams.

The teams will face opponents from the other groups in eight rounds in the first phase. In the end, the three leaders of the brackets and the best runner-up overall will advance to the semifinals.

A triangular with the worst teams in each group will define two relegated.

The semi-finals and final will be home and away games.

The Campeonato Mineiro will start on January 21.

See the 2023 Mineiro groups

A group

athletic

Villa Nova

Happy landing

group B

america

Chaldean

sponsor

Democrata-SL

Group C

cruise

Democrat-GV

tombense

ipatinga

VAR in all games and attention to the pitch

At the meeting, the FMF announced that all games in the Campeonato Mineiro will feature a video referee (VAR).

In order to improve the quality of the pitches, the FMF also announced that it will assume responsibility for taking care of the pitches in case the clubs do not deliver them in suitable conditions after the first inspections. This analysis process will begin this Tuesday (25).