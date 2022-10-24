2nd generation AirPods Pro are launched in Brazil – Tecnoblog

Admin 13 mins ago Technology Leave a comment 3 Views

It’s official! This Monday (24), Apple launched its new top-of-the-line headphones in Brazil. The 2nd generation AirPods Pro are already present in stores in the country with the suggested price of BRL 2,599. Thus, Apple fans and users can add to their collection the pair of gadgets that bring a new case with speakers and improvements in various aspects of audio.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

How to earn R$ 550 from PicPay right now?

PicPay is seen as one of the main digital wallets and fintechs in Brazil, as …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

©2022 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved