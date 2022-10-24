2nd generation AirPods Pro are launched in Brazil – Tecnoblog

At best deals,

It’s official! This Monday (24), Apple launched its new top-of-the-line headphones in Brazil. The 2nd generation AirPods Pro are already present in stores in the country with the suggested price of BRL 2,599. Thus, Apple fans and users can add to their collection the pair of gadgets that bring a new case with speakers and improvements in various aspects of audio.

Second-generation AirPods Pro (Image: Handout / Apple)

After the approval made by Anatel on September 9, we already expected that it would not take long for an official announcement of the products. There was no other. Now, both physical and virtual stores can now sell the 2nd generation AirPods Pro.

It is worth noting that the suggested price of R$2,599 is, in other words, don’t be surprised if you find the gadget for different values.

The release brings the improvement of the transparency feature, which is used to give the person the feeling that they have practically nothing in their ears. Furthermore, the new H2 chip, alongside larger drivers, also improves the overall audio quality by improving adaptive active noise cancellation, which serves to block external sound more precisely.

Of course, we need to highlight the case. It has speakers that allow the user to find the device through the Find My iPhone app. That way, it will be harder to lose your headphones.

Another interesting feature is the battery of the 2nd generation AirPods Pro that offers about 6 hours of use and compatibility with the Apple Watch charger.

Sensors and connections

Bringing only 5.3 grams of weight in each earphone, the gadgets offer an apparent comfort to the user. They’re only slightly lighter than Samsung’s Galaxy Buds2 Pro, which weigh 5.5 grams each. Connectivity is Bluetooth 5.3 as expected.

The sensors offer skin detection, dual microphones with spatial filtering, touch control, accelerometer with motion detection and voice detection.

Audio technology delivers personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking and the long-awaited adaptive equalization. All from the company’s high-amplitude driver.

Even with the highest value among high-end headphone options, the 2nd Gen AirPods Pro is an interesting option for the most enthusiastic apple users.