6K Android TV at great discount on AliExpress

THE Transspeed Android 10.0 TV Box was designed for those looking for a quality product at an affordable price. Today, even more: it has a 34% discount on AliExpresswhich made the price go from R$249.68 to R$164.78.

For its price and specifications, this Android TV is probably the best value for money in the modality today.

It has the latest operating system (Android 10.0) running and powerful hardware and, according to the manufacturer, provides images in up to 6K.

In addition, the mini keyboard remote control demonstrates that it is better for online activities than some other devices.

Finally, it is important to mention that it has search and voice command assistant, 2.4G and 5.8G Wifi and USB 2.0.

As this is a promotional action, prices can be changed at any time due to the variation in the dollar exchange rate, as well as the number of units reserved for this offer.

The product is sent for free to Brazil, however, it is possible that it will be taxed by the customs of the Federal Revenue.

Click here to secure yours!