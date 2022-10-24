A Castilian earthquake advances towards Portugal

Just imagine a fighter having to face 5 fighters at the same time? Anyone would say that would be great cowardice. If in sports there are rules to balance forces, in war the only rule is to win, and at any cost. That is why in the history of war the forces are almost never balanced. And unbalanced was a battle that took place in 1385, in a village known as Aljubarrota, in Portugal.

This battle interests us a lot because it took place between Portugal, our old father, and its neighbor Castile, in Spain. At stake was the survival of the country and the Portuguese nation. Castile wanted the total conquest of Portugal and so wasted no time: it took advantage of a succession crisis where the Portuguese king Fernando I died and his wife was more than willing to hand Portugal over to Castilian hands. In fact, the gossip of the time says that she would even have a lover, Count Andeiro. And to make the Castilians even more excited, the direct successor of Fernando I was Dona Beatriz, who guessed alone, had just married the King of Castile, João I. What could go wrong?

This is where the hero of our column comes in, another João, who I usually call João do bem, who became known in history as João I of Portugal. He was the bastard brother of Ferdinand I and was clearly aware of Castile’s terrible plans to conquer Portugal and would do everything in his power to prevent it. But his situation was far from easy. The first problem was inside the house. A good part of the Portuguese nobility had already been “bought” by João de Castile. Put yourself in the shoes of the nobles: an extremely powerful kingdom is about to invade your country that is on the brink of chaos. If this mighty king offers you protection, you may end up giving in to the temptation to support him rather than risk losing everything if he invades and defeats you. So João I of Portugal had a country divided between patriots and traitors.

In his hands would be the only chance for Portugal to defeat that indestructible colossus that was advancing on Portuguese lands.

The other gigantic problem that João I had to face was the size and power of the Castilian army. He knew that Castile was the most powerful kingdom in the Iberian Peninsula, totally dedicated to the art of chivalry. To make matters worse, Castile had the support of another European superpower, France. An earthquake was advancing towards Portugal. John and his loyal supporters had to prepare for this. However, if D. João I had two problems, he also had two important solutions.

The first one was inside the house and had a name that still makes Castilians shiver today: Nuno Álvares Pereira, a holy knight, a holy knight. He would prove to the European world that slaying dragons was for amateurs. In his hands would be the only chance for Portugal to defeat that indestructible colossus that was advancing on Portuguese lands. The other solution came by boat across the North Sea, and would not bring swords, but longbows: the English. Portugal versus Spain; England versus France. The maximum European antagonism summed up in 4 countries and a single battle.

Now that the “players” had presented themselves for the war games, the moment had arrived when the present and the future would be defined through that conflict, but not between England and France, who had little to gain or lose, but between Portugal. and Castile. The Battle of Aljubarrota would be decisive and the course of history as we know it would be written. Who would have imagined such importance of this event at that time. But yes, if the outcome of this great battle had been different, quite possibly you wouldn’t be here reading this column, and I wouldn’t be here writing it today, let alone conclude it next week.

