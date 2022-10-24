A temerity for Flamengo to use holders against Santos

Flamengo plays tomorrow (25) against Santos for the Brasileirão in the last game before the Libertadores final, which takes place on Saturday, in Guayaquil, against Athletico-PR. Unlike the team from Paraná, which must have only reserves against Palmeiras, the team led by Dorival Júnior must have its holders playing at least 45 minutes at Maracanã, as revealed by Mauro Cezar Pereira, who considers the strategy risky four days away from the biggest goal. of the club.

At the Ball Possession #274alongside Arnaldo Ribeiro, Eduardo Tironi and Juca Kfouri, Mauro Cezar says that the decision to use the holders comes from the players and shows how coach Dorival Júnior is held hostage by the squad due to the situation he found on arrival to replace Paulo Sousa.

“Nine or eight starters should be on the field against Santos, I think it’s reckless, but it also shows how the Flamengo coach works on eggshells, he’s half a hostage of the group, he has to manage all the time. play and he can’t get there and say ‘he’s not going to play’. Jesus was different, Jesus did what he wanted, Dorival is always having to balance dishes because he found the club in that situation”.

“It’s a political issue and it reflects the way, the mistakes that are made in Flamengo football, because you hire a coach to make changes, it doesn’t work, the players get an arm wrestle, the team collapses, it goes bad, then it just falls to the coach’s account. The other coach manages to take it this way, for next year, if he stays, maybe he can do a job with a little more autonomy. (?) If Flamengo loses to Athletico-PR, That’s going to be a topic for a lot of discussion. There’s still time to change your mind, but the initial idea is that the guys play four days before the final”.

Arnaldo: Palmeiras did not have a season with Flamengo or Atlético-MG

Palmeiras is close to winning the Brazilian title in advance, which could happen as early as Wednesday, if Abel Ferreira’s team beats Athletico-PR tomorrow in Curitiba and has setbacks from Internacional against Ceará and Corinthians in front of Fluminense. But for Arnaldo Ribeiro, it will not be a season dominated by Palmeiras as it was the last one, with Atlético-MG champion or the 2019 one, in the Flamengo title.

“It is interesting to note that Palmeiras, stable in recent years under Abel’s command, has not dominated everything in one season, perhaps because of the investment limits, which have changed a little. coach in the last three years, so Palmeiras is solid, yes, it can be hegemonic, or be in the hegemony as a club, but it hasn’t had a season with Flamengo or Atlético-MG”.

Arnaldo: São Paulo should only keep Rafinha and Reinaldo if they go to Libertadores

São Paulo has uncertainties regarding the next season, including the contracts of experienced players like Rafinha and Reinaldo, who did well in the victory against Juventude for the Brasileirão. For Arnaldo Ribeiro, the bonds of the two should be renewed only in case of classification for the preliminary phase of Libertadores, which the club is still looking for in the final stretch.

“If it’s just the pre-Libertadores with a decision at the beginning of the next season, I understand that the year 2023 starts in a good way for São Paulo, including the need to keep some experienced players. Libertadores, if only for the South American, then São Paulo should go for a radical reduction and that includes Reinaldo and Rafinha. Keeping the expensive squad that São Paulo has, with players over 30 years old, only makes sense if the São Paulo has the condition or prospect of playing in the Libertadores”.

Mauro Cezar: Work by Vítor Pereira is below what I expected

Coaches Fernando Diniz, Rogério Ceni and Vítor Pereira reach the end of the season without a title in charge of Fluminense, São Paulo and Corinthians, which led Posse de Bola to ask which of them deserves to remain in the position for 2023 and who did. the best job. For Mauro Cezar, everyone deserves to stay, but Diniz is the one who managed to get the best out of his conditions, while Vítor Pereira disappointed in some aspects.

“I think Vítor Pereira’s work is below what I expected. He won players, had a lot of tolerance, the crowd always supported, the press understanding, full support and I didn’t forget Corinthians fearful against Flamengo twice at home, ultra cautious against Boca at home, I found some common moments, I expected more, I expected a different team”.

