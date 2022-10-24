Abel denies Botafogo goalkeeper and reaffirms that 2023 planning involves few reinforcements

by Eduardo Luiz

10/24/2022, 9:19 am

(Photo: Cesar Greco/Palmeiras)

In the press conference he gave after the Saturday’s victory over Avaicoach Abel Ferreira denied Botafogo goalkeeper Gatito Fernández, who declared in a podcast that he was probed by Palmeiras.

By denying interest in the contraction of the goalkeeper of the Rio de Janeiro team, the Portuguese reaffirmed what had already been early in septemberthat the planning for 2023 will involve few hires – “one or two”, in his words.

“Palmeiras has three top goalkeepers, they are not looking for any goalkeeper. Whoever says that is a lie, but I could speak in other positions and I’ll say right away: if we sign, it will be one or two players, no more. And if we hire. We will value all the work that is done at the Academy. We are going to make very few changes, because we believe in all the work that is done”, said the coach.

According to Abel, Palmeiras will continue to bet on the formation: “The kids are the future of the club. I hear the noise, especially on the internet, that we have to hire and, in fact, we don’t have to hire anyone”.

Right exit: without prospects of making many signings, Palmeiras already know that they will lose at least 1 player in 2023, and an absolute holder: Gustavo Scarpa. The midfielder has signed a pre-contract with Nottingham Forest-ING and will leave the club after 5 seasons. Goalkeeper Marcelo Lomba will also be out of contract in December, but according to the player himself there are already conversations with the board for his permanence.