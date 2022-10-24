Account on TikTok plays with different ways to apply thermal paste

Does a pattern in the shape of the Half-Life logo work better or worse than one that mimics the Discord symbol?

Anyone who has built a PC — or changed processors — has probably come across a classic question: what is the best way to apply thermal paste? While some are adept at the famous “line”, others recommend X patterns, circles and the famous central “bubble” that spreads across the component.

Available on TikTok, the Mryeester channel does not try to answer which of these patterns is the best, but it plays a lot with the possibilities offered by the cooling component. In a series of videos, he has already played with mixing thermal paste with liquid metal and showed the best way to clean a “sticky” motherboard.

@mryeester Replying to @osmankamal8 been a minute since we made some thermal paste patterns! #pc #pctips #pcbuilding #thermalpaste #mryeester ? original sound – mryeester

However, the content that most attracts the attention of the channel are the “experiments” with different application standards. Is it more efficient to use thermal paste in a pattern that mimics the Half-Life symbol or one that replicates the Discord logo? This question, which you’ve probably never asked, is one of several that tiktoker answers.

Channel helps you see the patterns that work best

The series of more than 60 videos created by Myeester (so far) may seem like a simple joke, but she also teaches good principles of how to build a PC. Using real glass plates and processors, it shows the patterns that ensure an even application of thermal paste, something users should always want.

@mryeester mixing together liquid metal and thermal paste! #pc #pctips #pcbuilding #thermalpaste #mryeester ? original sound – Lonely Bunker

The channel also brings other curiosities about the world of computing: did you know that there are more combination possibilities for building a modern PC than there are recorded stars? This is just one of the information that the TikTok channel brings to technology adepts.

If your interest is only in the use of thermal paste, Mryeester also brings some interesting tips: regardless of the pattern used, always avoid concentrating cooling on the edges of your CPU. If the videos are not enough to satisfy your curiosity, be sure to check out our article with several tips on how to use the element to prevent your machine from being damaged.

Source: PC Gamer