Action thriller subtitled trailer with Josh Duhamel and Mel Gibson – Cinevisão

PRIS Audiovisuals released the subtitled trailer for “Bandit” (Bandit), a crime action thriller directed by Allan Ungar, starring Josh Duhamel and Mel Gibson. The main cast also includes Elisha Cuthbert and Nestor Carbonell.

The film is based on the book of the same name by Robert Knuckle and Ed Arnold, inspired by the true story of the infamous Flying Bandit, aka Gilbert Galvan Jr. or Robert Whiteman for those who knew him, and who gained notoriety for escaping prison in Michigan, starting a new life in Canada, and successfully robbing countless banks and jewelry stores during a major crime spree, setting a record in Canada.

In the film, it all begins when Gilbert Galvan (Duhamel), a charming criminal, escapes from a Michigan prison and crosses the border into Canada, where he assumes a new identity and becomes Robert Whiteman. After falling in love with Andrea (Cuthbert), a caring social worker he cannot support, Robert decides to rob banks and discovers he is exceptionally good at it. Flipping through different disguises and traveling across the country, he catches the attention of the national press who labels him “The Flying Bandit”.

Addicted to the rush and money that his double life provides, Robert teams up with loan shark and reputed gangster Tommy Kay (Gibson) for greater opportunities. Tommy convinces Robert that he is capable of bigger jobs and encourages him to rob a jewelry store, involving him in one of the biggest heists in Canadian history. With Robert’s notoriety growing in record time, he’s put in the crosshairs of brilliant Detective Snydes (Carbonell), who’s out to capture Canada’s most wanted bank robber and put him where he deserves… behind bars.

“Bandido” opens in Portuguese cinemas on October 5th. Watch the subtitled trailer: