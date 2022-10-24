Activision Blizzard: ITIF disagrees with CMA and comes to Microsoft’s defense

The independent non-profit, non-party, research and education institute ITIF (Information Technology & Innovation Foundation) shared an analysis of Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard and came to the conclusion that the Redmond Won’t Make Call of Duty Xbox Exclusiveexactly as happened with the Minecraft.

The ITIF writes:

“When Microsoft announced the acquisition of Mojang, Microsoft committed to continuing to make Minecraft available on all competing devices, including Sony’s PlayStation. Until the moment, Microsoft has fulfilled that commitment. Minecraft’s popularity and Sony’s large share of console sales. Microsoft correctly determined that the cost of closure would outweigh the benefits. We shouldn’t expect the calculation to be any different when it comes to Call of Duty, for which Microsoft has promised to continue making Call of Duty available to Sony.”

“Rather than focusing on Microsoft’s conduct towards Minecraft, the CMA looks at Microsoft’s conduct on regarding the acquisition of lower value game titles. The CMA concludes that: ‘Microsoft followed this strategy [de tornar o conteúdo adquirido exclusivo do Xbox] when it acquired content of much lower value than ABK games [Activision] and therefore much less likely to divert clients to your console. Therefore, the CMA believes that Microsoft may have an even greater incentive to make ABK content exclusive to Xbox after the merger. “

“This is exactly the opposite conclusion we should draw from Microsoft’s conduct. When a game doesn’t have a high value, the cost of making that title Xbox exclusive is relatively low. In other words, Microsoft doesn’t lose many customers who could have accessed that title on Sony’s console because there aren’t many customers. For a popular game franchise like Call of Duty, the cost of making these titles exclusive is much higher, which suggests a weaker incentive to make the content exclusive later on. The merger. Not only should we not expect Microsoft to deny Sony access to Call of Duty after the merger, but the acquisition will likely expand access to Call of Duty.”