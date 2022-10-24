Activists Throw Pie ​​at Wax Statue of King Charles III at Madame Tussauds Museum | Pop & Art

A man and a woman from the activist group Just Stop Oil threw two pies at the wax figure of King Charles III inside the Madame Tussauds museum in London, England, on Monday (24). The information is from the Reuters news agency. The action was filmed and posted on the movement’s Twitter.

The footage shows Eilidh McFadden, 20, of Glasgow, and Tom Johnson, 29, of Sunderland, climbing onto the platform where the wax figures of Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William and Princess Catherine stand. They take off their coats and show off their Just Stop Oil T-shirts.

Both McFadden and Johnson throw the tornado in the face of the monarch figure. The protest is the latest from the group’s activists, who previously threw soup over Vincent van Gogh’s “Sunflowers” painting at London’s National Gallery on October 14.

They blocked roads around parliament and government departments, demanding that Britain stop all new oil and gas projects.

Allied groups in other countries also intensified protests before COP 27 began in Egypt on November 6.

On Sunday (23), two German activists from the Letzte Generation group threw mashed potatoes at Monet’s “Grainstacks” painting at the Barberini Museum in Potsdam, Germany.

2 of 2 Activists in Germany throw mashed potatoes at Monet’s work — Photo: Letzte Generation/via Reuters Activists in Germany throw mashed potatoes at Monet’s work — Photo: Letzte Generation/via Reuters

“We are in the midst of a climate catastrophe and the only thing we fear is tomato soup or potato soup in a painting. Do you know what I am afraid of? This science has claimed that we will not be able to feed our families in 2050,” activist Mirjam Herrmann said in in front of museum visitors.

“This painting is worthless if we’re fighting over food. When is the time for you to listen and not carry on like before?” he added.

The group said the painting has an estimated value of around US$111 million. A press release published by the Barberini Museum in Potsdam reported that “fortunately, the painting was protected by glass and carefully sealed. Therefore, no liquids could penetrate and the painting itself remained unharmed.”

The activists were taken into custody.