Actress Anna Kendrick reveals she was late for festival appointments after being stuck in an elevator for hours with her staff – Monet

Actress Anna Kendrick trapped in a Toronto elevator ahead of her engagements at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival (Photo: Instagram)

Actress Anna Kendrick used her Instagram account to expose the unusual justification behind the delay of her recent engagements at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival. The 37-year-old celebrity shared a humorous video in which she appears amid laughter while show the long period in which she was trapped with six other people from her staff inside an elevator.

The video shared by Kendrick shows her and her friends smiling, making fun of the situation, already proposing the rationing of water and food so that everyone would survive the situation. She even included in the post photos of her with her six “confinement” colleagues and with the firefighters who rescued the group. Watch the actress’ video by clicking here.

Actress Anna Kendrick being pulled out of an elevator in Toronto (Photo: Instagram)

When she is finally pulled out of the elevator, Kendrick joked with the firefighters responsible for the rescue: “I’m in love with each of you.”

“Ah, the classic excuse, ‘I’m late for this film festival because I needed to be rescued from an elevator,'” the actress wrote in the video’s caption.

Actress Anna Kendrick with the firefighters who pulled her out of an elevator in Toronto (Photo: Instagram)

Later, at the festival, when justifying her delay, the actress said amid laughter: “I got into the wrong elevator at the wrong time”.

Kendrick is at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival for the release of ‘Alice, Darling’. The feature directed by filmmaker Mary Nighy shows Kendrick in the role of a woman in an abusive relationship who is convinced to leave her boyfriend by her close friends. However, the estrangement is not well-received by his partner.

Actress Anna Kendrick in Alice, Darling (Photo: Playback)

In interviews promoting the film, the actress told how the film spoke to a recent experience of emotional abuse she experienced in a relationship.

Actress Anna Kendrick (Photo: Instagram)

“I was coming out of a personal experience of emotional and psychological abuse,” Kendrick recalled of his first script reading of the film. “I think my agent sent me the script because he knew everything I was going through. He kind of said, ‘this here speaks a little bit to the things you’ve been telling me’”.

Kendrick was nominated for an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress in 2010 for her performance in ‘Up in the Air’ (2009), but continues to be remembered mainly for her work in the ‘Pitch Perfect’ films.