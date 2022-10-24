After Boris Johnson resigns, Rishi Sunak approaches the post of UK Prime Minister | World

After just a month and a half in power, Liz Truss resigned last week due to a crisis generated by a controversial and radical economic plan that called for a deep and wide tax cut without credit guarantees to fill the hole in the UK budget. , which faces a moment of strong inflation, above 10%.

Johnson, whose possible candidacy deeply divided the Conservative Party, announced on Sunday (23) who chose not to present his name – in the UK type of regime, a parliamentary monarchy, the winning party in the general election is the one who chooses the country’s prime minister.

As the Conservative Party was the winner of the last elections, it is up to the acronym to change its leader.

“In the last few days I have come to the conclusion that it just wouldn’t be right. You can’t govern effectively if you don’t have a united party in Parliament,” explained Johnson, who left power in early September after a series of scandals.

Johnson returned Saturday from a vacation in the Caribbean to try to win the support of at least 100 Conservative lawmakers – a prerequisite for entering the race, and declared that he received the support of 102 deputies.

The withdrawal, which was featured in the British press on Monday, paves the way for victory for Rishi Sunak, 42, who was defeated in the race to succeed Johnson by Liz Truss, the ephemeral prime minister who resigned after just passing through. 44 days in power.

Sunak, the son of Indian immigrants who studied at the country’s prestigious schools and is a millionaire former banking executive, would be the first leader from an ethnic minority to rule the country.

During an intense weekend of negotiations, Sunak announced his candidacy on Sunday. “I want to adjust our economy, unite our party and work for our country,” he said on Twitter, pledging “integrity, professionalism and responsibility.”

Sunak is currently the only candidate with the 100 backings needed. The other candidate, Minister for Parliamentary Relations Penny Mordaunt, is far from reaching the number.

Mordaunt announced Sunday night that he remained in the race and declared that he is the person who can unite the party.

“By making this difficult decision, (Boris Johnson) has put the country ahead of the party. And the party ahead of itself,” Mordaunt tweeted.

“He worked to secure the mandate and the majority that we have. We must use them correctly and I know he will work with us to do that,” he added.

If the minister obtains the necessary support and does not abandon the race, despite the rival’s advantage, members of the Conservative Party will have to participate in a virtual vote until Friday to decide the next leader of the formation and the country’s prime minister.

Otherwise, Rishi Sunak can be declared the winner later this Monday to be the fifth prime minister since the 2016 Brexit referendum, which ushered in a period of economic and political turmoil in the UK.

Sunak, an advocate of budget orthodoxy, seduces much of the Conservative Party at a time when the UK is facing a severe economic and social crisis, exacerbated by the comings and goings of Liz Truss that have destabilized markets and sent the pound devaluation.

Sunak vehemently criticized Truss’s ultra-liberal economic plan.

The Labor opposition, which has a big lead in polls, is calling for early elections.