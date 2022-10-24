After defeat in the final, SPFC reacts and takes advantage of Libertadores

Although reacting to the second final lost in the same season and staying alive in the fight for a spot in Libertadores seemed a difficult task, São Paulo shows signs of a quick recovery, which can be valuable at the end of the Brasileirão.

Of the 15 points played after the runner-up against Independiente del Valle-EQU, Rogério Ceni’s team secured ten. The 66.7% of use in the period, if they were the reality of the team over the 33 rounds, would yield the second place in Serie A.

By comparison, the packed Inter de Mano Menezes won 61% of the points in the competition.

After the 2-1 victory over Juventude at Alfredo Jaconi, Ceni acknowledged the recovery in October: “It was a good reaction from the team, given the circumstances we were in after the defeat.”

The coach highlighted that part of this performance is also due to the improvement of the Tricolor away from their domains, and mentioned the victories as a visitor against Ceará, América-MG and Juventude itself, in addition to the numerically disadvantaged draw against leader Palmeiras.

Ceni asks for focus on Morumbi sequel

Winning the most points in the last five rounds will be essential for São Paulo to secure the desired spot in Libertadores, perhaps even directly to the group stage.

The first step will be the sequence against Atlético – Goianiense and Mineiro – at Morumbi, in the next two rounds.

“I hope we have a good mind to concentrate on the next two games at home.”

The next match will be on Thursday (27), at 19:00 (Brasília time), against Atlético-GO, in São Paulo.

“Now it’s mid-week and weekend games, and we practically only had one date [com uma semana de trabalho], we played until the end like everyone else. You have to have concentration to complete 77 games in the year, and try to get as many victories as possible to take São Paulo as high as possible in the competition”, said Ceni.