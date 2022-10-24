Afternoon Session Film 10/04/2022

At “Afternoon session” this tuesday, 10/04, you can watch the movie “Four Lives of a Dog” (2017), which is directed by Lasse Hallstrom.

Long synopsis:

A dog dies and reincarnates several times on Earth. Although he meets new people and lives many adventures, he always keeps the dream of meeting his first owner, Ethan, his greatest friend and the great love of his life.

Original Title: A Dog’s Purpose

Cast: KJ Apa; John Ortiz; Dennis Quaid; Britt Robertson;

Voice actors: Dog: Philippe Maia/ Ethan Teenager: João Cappelli/ Ethan Child: Luiz Felipe Mello/ Ethan Adult: Helio Ribeiro/ Hannah Teenager: Luisa Palomanes/ Hannah Adult: Carla Pompilio/ Carlos: Alexande Moreno/ Maya: Luisa Viotti/ Elizabeth: Sheila Dorfman/ Jim: Hercules Franco.

Directed by: Lasse Hallstrom

Nationality: American

Genre: Children/Fantasy

Rating System: Not recommended for children under 10 years old

Box office: 205 million dollars

Check out the trailer:

Today’s Afternoon Session Film, 10/04/2022

  • Four Lives of a Dog
  • When and what time does it start? today, Friday, from 3:30 pm (Brasilia time)
  • Where to watch? TV Globo’s open channel throughout Brazil.

