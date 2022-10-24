Alemão revolts with Inter’s goal annulled in the draw against Coritiba: “Joke” | International

Alemão left the field indignant with the refereeing after Inter drew 1-1 with Coritiba, on Sunday night, at Couto Pereira. The striker was dissatisfied with the goal disallowed in a bid for interpretation by the referee. Mano Menezes’ team reached 12 unbeaten games, but did not get the mathematical vacancy to Libertadores.

The match was 1-0 for Coxa, when shirt 35 took advantage of a set piece to finish on the post and, on the rebound, push it to the nets, 10 minutes into the second half. In the trajectory of the ball, Pedro Henrique, in an offside position, tries the kick and raises doubts about his participation in the bid (review in the video below).

See too

+ Inter performances: Alan Patrick assists and is the best of the team

Watch Inter’s controversial disallowed goal in the 1-1 draw with Coritiba

On the field, the referee and the assistant confirmed the goal. The video referee, however, recommended review. After reviewing the replay a few times, Wagner Nascimento Magalhães chose to disallow the goal. Colorado reached the tie four minutes later with Vitão, with a header.

– In my vision, I had already celebrated. When the VAR called, I didn’t understand anything. It’s not for the VAR to call. The goalkeeper does not look at Pedro Henrique at any time. He doesn’t interfere with anything. It’s a joke. I don’t know what he saw. It has no criteria to be interpretive – he vented.

Although he is one of the highlights of Inter in the Brasileirão, with seven goals and four assists, Alemão is going through a fast. There are seven games without hitting the nets. The last one was against Cuiabá, in a 1-0 victory, on September 10.

1 of 1 Alemão had a goal disallowed in the draw with Coritiba — Photo: Ricardo Duarte/Internacional Alemão had a goal disallowed in the draw with Coritiba — Photo: Ricardo Duarte/Internacional

The equality extended the period of invincibility of the team of Mano Menezes. Now, there are 12 matches without defeats, with eight wins and four draws. On the other hand, the mathematical classification did not come, as São Paulo defeated Juventude in Alfredo Jaconi.

With the point in Curitiba, Inter reached 61 and continues in the vice-leadership of the Brasileirão. The difference to the leader Palmeiras is 10 points with five rounds to go. In the next round, Colorado receives Ceará, on Wednesday, at 21:45, in Beira-Rio.

Click here and become a member