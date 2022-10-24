All about iPhone 14 Pro Max: data sheet, price and launch | Cell

The iPhone 14 Pro Max is Apple’s high-end cell phone that has a technical sheet full of advanced features. The smartphone stands out for the brand new Apple A16 Bionic processor, in addition to the set of cameras that received improvements. The new iPhone can be an attractive option for those who want high performance, 5G internet, a large screen and who are willing to pay the price charged for the product, which starts at R$10,499. Check the following lines for all the details of the device.

The iPhone 14 Pro Max was announced globally in early September 2022. In Brazil, the product arrived on October 7 with four color options: deep purple, gold, silver and space black. The starting price for the 128 GB version is R$10,499, but it can reach R$15,499 if the consumer opts for the version with 1 TB of storage.

iPhone 14 Pro Max is Apple's most expensive iPhone

iPhone 14 Pro Max datasheet

Screen Size: 6.7 inches

Screen resolution: Full HD+ (1290 x 2796 pixels)

Display Panel: Super Retina XDR OLED

Main Camera: Triple 48 MP (Main) + 12 MP (Wide Angle) + 12 MP (Telephoto)

Selfie camera: 12 megapixels

System: iOS 16

Processor: A16 Bionic (Apple)

RAM memory: 6 GB

Storage: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB and 1TB

Memory card: no

5G Internet: yes

Battery capacity: 4,323 mAh (estimated)

Weight: 240 grams

Dimensions: 160.7 x 77.6 x 7.9 mm

Colors: deep purple, gold, silver and space black

Global release: September 2022

Launch price: BRL 10,499

The display on this model is the reason it gets the “Max” in its name. It has 6.7 inches and works with Full HD+ resolution (1290 x 2796 pixels). This guarantees the product a high density of pixels per inch, with a rate of around 460 ppi.

The technology used by the panel is called Super Retina XDR OLED, known for delivering deep black levels and good contrast. The display’s refresh rate is 120 Hz, which ensures more fluid system animation effects and better enjoyment when consuming videos, movies or games that support the functionality.

iPhone 14 Pro Max won a new screen cutout

Dolby Vision and HDR10 are examples of popular technologies that are part of the new iPhone. Together, the two features promise to deliver greater color fidelity in content reproduction. The technical specifications released by Apple also mention that the display reaches 1,000 nits of brightness, with a maximum peak of 2,000 nits – a value considered above the average of the competitors. This means the screen is bright enough to be seen on the street even in bright sunlight.

On the back, the design follows the line of what was seen in the company’s latest releases. On the front, however, there is the presence of a new element: the Dynamic Island (or dynamic island). The old rectangular notch is out of the picture to make way for a new pill-shaped design, which is 30% smaller than the iPhone 13 cutout.

iPhone 14: Pro versions have a pill-shaped notch

With the new hole in the screen, Apple inserts system animations that give the idea of ​​continuity when playing music, maps, calling and social network applications, for example. The idea was approved in the first impressions of the TechTudo.

The rest of the device is very similar to the company’s last two generations, including the iPhone 13 Pro Max. That is, the camera lens set is organized in a slightly protruding frame and the edges of the product are flat.

The iPhone 14 Pro Max is built in metal and glass and shares the same protection technologies as the last generation, Ceramic Shield (responsible for preventing scratches and scratches) and IP68 certification. The latter guarantees, according to the Apple website, resistance to fresh water at a maximum depth of six meters for up to 30 minutes.

iPhone 14 Pro Max Photo Set is the most advanced on an iPhone

Apple equipped the iPhone 14 Pro Max with its best set of sensors, which is why the company highlighted the smartphone’s photographic capability so much at the launch event. The device now comes with a 48 MP main sensor and all other lenses capture better in dimly lit environments. Another feature is the presence of the LiDAR scanner, which creates a depth map of the environment to optimize the photographic experience.

The iPhone 14 Pro Max photo set is as follows:

48 MP main (f/1.8)

12MP Ultra Wide (f/2.2)

Telephoto 12 MP (f/2.8)

12 MP front camera (f/1.9)

iPhone cameras

The front camera of the new iPhone 14 Pro Max has gained a significant leap. The lens got bigger and, according to the manufacturer, the sensor gained a 38% improvement in low-light capture in photos and videos, compared to the iPhone 13 Pro Max. Not only that, but also Apple’s newest phone introduces the autofocus function in the selfie camera. Apple also promises 2x faster capture on the iPhone 14 in low light conditions, as well as a 49% improvement in capture in low light compared to the iPhone 13.

In the video part, both the rear and front cameras reach 4K resolution (up to 60 frames per second). Cinema Mode, which blurs the background of people and objects for a more professional look, now works in 4K. In addition, a new feature comes into play: Action Mode. The new feature combines the existing optical image stabilizer with software to deliver videos that are even smoother and less blurry than other models from previous years.

iPhone 14 Pro Max has the new Apple A16 Bionic processor

One of the main attractions of this product is its high performance. The explanation for such speed is the presence of the Apple A16 Bionic chip, an exclusivity of the Pro versions of the new generation. There are six processing cores and 6 GB of RAM for multitasking. That last datasheet detail received a very welcome leap. Now, the Pro and Pro Max models would no longer use RAM memory in the LPDDR4X format to give way to LPDDR5, which is a more advanced standard.

In practical use, all these numbers translate into one of the fastest smartphones in the world that will be able to run heavy games and apps for years to come. The set ends up with a maximum of 1TB of internal storage, which should serve most users well. But it is important to note that it is not possible to insert a microSD card for expandable memory.

Apple doesn’t disclose the exact battery capacity, but benchmark apps estimate 4,323 mAh. Although the value does not draw attention when compared to Android competitors, the iPhone 14 Pro Max offers the best energy autonomy in an Apple cell phone. The explanation is iOS 16, which consumes less resources. According to the company, the iPhone 14 Pro Max can handle up to 29 hours of video playback.

iPhone 14 Pro Max has the best battery in an Apple smartphone

The iPhone 14 Pro Max also supports fast charging technology, capable of taking the battery from zero to 50% in 30 minutes. However, to achieve this result, the consumer will need to purchase the accessory separately.

The wireless charging feature of up to 15W via MagSafe and Qi is also present here. It is worth remembering that Apple, until the closing of this article, does not sell any of the two products with the charger in the box, despite pressure from the Brazilian government.

The iPhone 14 Pro Max debuted the new iOS 16. Among the system’s novelties, we highlight improved security features, the possibility of finding duplicate photos and videos to delete from the gallery and new options for customizing the lock screen. Optimized notifications and new live activities tab are also part of the package.

SOS via Satellite is a feature present on the iPhone 14 and variants

The iPhone 14 Pro Max supports 5G internet and NFC. Therefore, he can make payment by approximation. Face ID supports face unlocking even if the user wears protective masks. About the news, the new iPhone has Bluetooth 5.3, which is faster than the Bluetooth 5.0 of the iPhone 13. Another feature that the new model has gained is Accident Detection. Now, the smartphone can identify, for example, if the user has been in a car accident to notify local emergency services.

Like the rest of the iPhone 14 lineup, the Pro Max version also offers emergency access to satellites. With this, users can call for help in dangerous situations. iOS will help the person send short messages with distress calls, as well as help the person point the smartphone directly at a satellite. Initially the service will be released in the United States and Canada and there is no information on when it will arrive in Brazil.

iPhone 14 Pro Max price

The iPhone 14 Pro Max was announced globally in early September and arrived in Brazil in October. The price varies depending on the storage: R$10,499 (128GB), R$11,499 (256GB), R$13,499 (512GB) and R$15,499 (1TB), according to Apple’s official store.

With information from Apple and GSM Arena