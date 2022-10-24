AMD to announce Ryzen 7000 X3D CPUs at CES 2023 [RUMOR]

International portal says plans to present CPU Zen 4 3D V-Cache models have changed

After presenting the first models of the new series of processors Ryzen 7000a OMG should expand its portfolio in the next year. Information obtained from the international portal Wccftech indicate that the company can advertise its models of CPU Zen 4 3D V-Cache at CES 2023a traditional technology fair that takes place annually in January.

The new models will be the bet of OMG to take the lead in gaming processor performance. Currently, the new 13th generation Intel processors, called “Raptor Lake”, are the owners of the best performances. The Core maker even cites a 41% improvement in multithreading of the new generation compared to its previous one, “Alder Lake”.

AMD release schedule change

At first, the models CPU Zen 4 3D V-Cache were scheduled to debut later this year. At Financial Analyst Day 2022 in June, AMD Senior Vice President and General Manager for Customers, Saeid Moshkelanimentioned by name the Ryzen 7 5800X3Das “the best processor on the market”.

“The Ryzen 7 5800X3D is the best gaming processor on the market, without a doubt. We are proud of what the V-Cache technology is doing for us and we will bring the feature into the Ryzen 7000 series later this year and into the next generation.”said the executive, at the opportunity.

The company’s plans, however, may have changed, according to Wccftechwith the official presentation of the models with 3D V-Cache happening only at the beginning of next year. The launch of these processors could be an important step for AMD to flesh out its latest AM5 platform, which, at the moment, competes with Intel 12The and 13The generationin addition to their own AM4 CPUs.

