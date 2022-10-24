Analysis: São Paulo returns to the G-8 and can pack for the final mission of the season | Sao Paulo

At least in terms of results, São Paulo is recovering well from the defeat in the Copa Sudamericana, a setback that has been regretted to this day, more than 20 days after that match.

On the field, despite not having made brilliant matches, the team has given a good response. In the five games he played in the Brazilian since the defeat to Independiente del Valle in Cordoba, he won three, drew one and lost another – ten points out of 15 played, a 66.6% profit.

The last victory was this Sunday, against Juventude, by 2 to 1, away from home. With it, São Paulo reached 47 points and entered the G-8, the club’s goal in this final of the Brazilian – Fortaleza, who plays this Monday against Atlético-MG, can take the place, however.

The rise makes fans forget about grief and pushes São Paulo to seek a spot back in Libertadores – it’s just eighth place, whose prize is disproportionate to the performance, but that’s what it counts.

1 of 2 São Paulo players celebrate a goal against Juventude — Photo: Luiz Erbes/AGIF São Paulo players celebrate a goal against Juventude — Photo: Luiz Erbes/AGIF

The team makes good use of the sequence of games against teams fighting relegation. Coritiba won, last Thursday, 3-1, and now Juventude. On Thursday, they will have Atlético-GO as a rival, at home, to keep the momentum going.

It will be important to keep your foot on the accelerator, as the series of games ahead is much more complicated: Atlético-MG, Fluminense, Internacional and Goiás – the top three in positions above São Paulo.

Against Juventude, coach Rogério Ceni practically repeated the team that had beaten Coritiba, days before. The only change was in the attack, with Bustos in place of Luciano, suspended.

As the coach himself explained later, at the press conference, the Argentinian’s entry was an opportunity to see him play, as he had only played four games before this one.

Bustos left the field in the second half, giving way to Eder, and it wasn’t enough to improve the perception we have so far. He acted discreetly.

Best moments: Juventude 1 x 2 São Paulo for the 33rd round of the Brasileirão

Against the lantern, São Paulo commanded the game, but suffered more than it should. With difficulty puncturing Juventude’s boom on the ground, he bet on aerial balls. Calleri had chances and missed them. Reynaldo, no. In a failure of the rival defense, he appeared alone in the area and completed Moreira’s cross to open the scoring.

The advantage was short-lived: Moreira hesitated when trying to leave Capixaba offside, and the striker of the gaucho team equalized two minutes later.

The hosts bothered in counterattacks, especially when they went up on the right, with Léo being the most vulnerable point of the tricolor defense.

The winning goal came in the second half, in a move in which Reinaldo was lucky. The side got a rebound outside the area and kicked hard. The ball would go far, if not for the deflection of Jadson, who sent it to the goal.

In the last two games, against fragile opponents, São Paulo won, even without playing well. An obligation that he maintains for the next Thursday, against Atlético-GO, at home. Opportunity to step on the gas and then face stronger rivals in the last matches.

