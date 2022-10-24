The National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) ordered telecommunications service providers to implement new measures to prevent short calls lasting less than three seconds, which cause consumer disruption and generate complaints, according to a recent official disclosure.

Anatel: new measures protect consumers against abusive calls

The objective of the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) is to combat the excess of calls that annoy the population in general and that contravene the General Telecommunications Law, which establishes the duty of the user of telecommunications services to properly use the services, equipment and networks of telecommunications, falling within this regulation those agents that use telecommunications services, such as telemarketing and their service providers.

Improvements through a new Decision Order

According to official information, to improve the mechanisms to combat this problem, the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) will publish a new Decision on the matter, which will take effect until April 30, 2023.

The basis of the Decision Order 2023

The National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) explains that the new order is consolidated in three pillars of action:

Concerns about maintaining a ceiling on the volume of calls per access;

It seeks to stimulate the efficiency of users when using telecommunications networks;

In addition to creating rules that will give more transparency to society about those responsible for the origination of calls, especially the offending teleservice companies.

Improvement of previous understanding

According to official information from the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel), the new injunction maintains the understanding of the previous one (Decision Order nº 160/2022/COGE/SCO) that the use of a technological solution for the massive triggering of calls in a volume greater than the human capacity of dialing, attendance and communication, not completed or, when completed, with disconnection by the originator within a period of up to 3 seconds, constitutes misuse of numbering resources and inappropriate use of telecommunications services.

service providers

Determines that the 26 telecommunications service providers covered by the measure, as of November 3, 2022, identify and block, for a period of 15 days, the call origination capacity of accesses to the Fixed Commuted Telephone Service and Personal Mobile of legal entities that:

I – generate at least 100,000 (one hundred thousand) short calls by access code in one day; or

II – generate at least 100,000 (one hundred thousand) calls, in one day, considering the total number of accesses destined for legal entities, and in which the total number of short calls represents a proportion equal to or greater than 85% of total calls.