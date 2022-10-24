Android vs iOS and more: new benchmark lets you compare performance across platforms

Benchmarks are useful tools for many users to see how powerful their equipment is and now it will be possible to compare the performance of mobile phones and computers of different systems with Basemark’s GPUScore Sacred Path. The main difference of the new software is that it is compatible with Windows, Linux, macOS, Android and iOS, the largest platforms used in PCs and smartphones today.

With GPUScore Sacred Path it will be possible to test the GPU performance of these devices including latest technologies such as Variable Rate Shading (VRS). The new benchmark promises to be of great use to developers, device manufacturers and component vendors, as it will be possible to compare performance across platforms and with competing products to provide the best possible results.

So that we understand better, developers will now be able to check how their games and apps behave on macOS and iOS, for example, ensuring that all users have a good experience on both platforms. This type of comparison becomes even more relevant when we remember that the new iPads use the same processor as the MacBook Airs with Apple M2. The GPUScore Sacred Path can be downloaded from the official link below:

