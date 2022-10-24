Anthony Mackie Answers If He’s In Thunderbolts As Captain America | Marvel

The actor is currently gearing up to star in Captain America: New World Order, the hero’s fourth film.

Thunderbolts/Marvel/Playback

Ahead of the Universe marvel studios as the new representative of the patriotic hero previously lived by Chris Evansin an interview, Anthony Mackie addresses the possibility of appearing in thunderbolts as captain America.

Announced this year and made official by the studio itself at D23 2022, the unreleased feature film will bring together a team of anti-heroes who will have to carry out missions sent by the US government, including big MCU bigwigs such as Bucky Barnes, Yelena Belova and among others.

talking to the Varietythe actor Anthony Mackie who is currently preparing for his own solo film in captain america 4answered if he will make an appearance in the feature of thunderboltstaking into account that the hero would oppose the formation of the new team, for being the complete opposite.

“I have no idea. You know how it works. They call you the week before and say, ‘We own your ass. Come join the movie’”joked the actor to the portal.

Discover more details behind Thunderbolts, the new Marvel movie

Leading the cast are sebastian stan and Florence Pughwhile the team of actors is also composed of Wyatt Russell, David Harbor, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Hannah John-Kamen and Olga Kurylenko. Meanwhile, the direction of the feature will be in charge of Jake Schreier from a script written by Eric Pearsonsame screenwriter Black Widow.

With recordings scheduled to start in early 2023, the film by thunderbolts continues with a premiere date scheduled to hit theaters in July 26, 2024.