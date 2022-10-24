Apple releases watchOS 9.1 to users

Apple just released the watchOS 9.1 (compilation 20S75 ) for all users of Apple Watches compatible. The update arrives just over a month after the release of watchOS 9.0 and after four test builds.

News

The update brings three main news. First, it is now possible download songs from Apple Music via Wi-Fi or a mobile network without the watch charging — a necessary requirement since the feature was introduced.

Also, watchOS 9.1 increases battery life Apple Watches Series 8 and Ultra during workouts, reducing the frequency of heart rate measurement and GPS.

Finally, we support the new standard of connected home accessories matter.

corrections

We still have the traditional bug fixes. Are they:

Voice feedback of average pace during the race incorrect;

Chance of rain in the Weather app on the Watch not matching the one displayed on the iPhone;

Complication of the Weather app exchanging PM hours for AM;

Duration of non-advanced strength training for some users;

VoiceOver not announcing app name when receiving multiple notifications.

Security fixes can be verified on this page.

changelog

Below you can see everything that has changed in the system, in Apple’s words.

This update includes improvements for the Apple Watch. • Longer battery life during Outdoor Walking, Running and Trail Workouts with the ability to reduce the heart rate and GPS reading frequency on Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch SE (2nd generation) and Apple Watch Ultra

• Music can be downloaded over Wi-Fi or cellular when Apple Watch is not charging

• Compatibility with Matter, the new connectivity standard for smart homes that allows multiple accessories to work together across different ecosystems This update also includes bug fixes for the Apple Watch. • Average pace voice feedback during Outdoor Run could be incorrect

• The rain chance estimates shown in the Weather app may not match those on the iPhone at the current location

• The hourly time complication could mention morning (AM) after noon (PM) times

• Duration shown in Strength Exercises might not advance for some people

• VoiceOver might not announce the app name before reading notifications when receiving multiple notifications

For information about the security content of this update, simply visit this support page.

How to update?

You can update watchOS from the iPhone paired with the watch or from the Apple Watch itself. Check out the post below on how to do this.

Of course, watchOS 9.1 is compatible with all Apple Watches that can already run watchOS 9.0.

