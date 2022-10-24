Application is OFFERING R$27 to its users; see if you can receive

For those who want extra income, there are several applications that can help with this task of obtaining an additional value at the end of the month. Namely, some apps offer values ​​through cashback, promotions and other means. Therefore, PicPay, one of these applications, recently launched a promotion that offers R$ 27 to its users.

Currently with more than 71 million users, PicPay has already made this promotion available to a large part of its audience. However, to use it, you need to understand its rules. Want to know more about? Check it out below.

PicPay, get to know the application

Recently, PicPay reached the mark of 71 million registered customers. But when it comes to active customers, the real number is almost half that amount. In 2021, the company grew exponentially, nearly quadrupling its net revenues. However, in the total accumulated growth was 193%.

Furthermore, according to the company’s IR director, this just proves how PicPay’s business model is growing and scalable. In addition, the company added that the business is increasingly diversified, due to greater user engagement.

Regarding the average revenue of each user of this digital wallet, an average of BRL 89.90 per customer was recorded in the last quarter of 2021. However, we must also consider the TPV (Total Payment Volume), which totaled BRL 34 .4 billion, an increase of 29.4% per year compared to 2020.

Currently, PicPay offers several services in its digital wallet, increasingly diversifying this range. In this way, it is possible to make payments, have a digital account that yields, among other possibilities.

Another great novelty in relation to the app is the possibility of making payments through QR Code in card machines, as the company has closed partnerships with major brands. This payment method is already active in more than 8 million establishments in Brazil. Furthermore, more than 1.7 million establishments of Legal Entities (PJ) can generate a fixed QR Code for payments.

Promotion that yields R$ 27 to users

As already mentioned, PicPay is offering BRL 27 to its users. However, to earn this value, you must use certain codes available on the platform. There are two exclusive coupons: 15DOPICPAY and 12DEGIFT.

However, the promotion is only valid for users who have received notification through the app and for a specific customer base, according to the company’s own rules. That is, even if you enter both codes in your application, they may not work if you have not received the notification directly from PicPay.

In addition, the offer will be valid until 11:59 pm on 10/23/2022, Brasília time. The promotional value, after activation of the coupon, will expire in 7 days, and cannot be withdrawn by Pix, TED or any other transfer.

To activate the coupons, you must enter the codes in the fields indicated within the application. Putting both coupons together, the total amount is R$ 27. In this way, the balance can be used within PicPay, whether with payments, cell phone recharge, among other services.

