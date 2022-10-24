Asteroid with the size of 20 Christ the Redeemers approaches Earth







Asteroids are nothing more than rocky objects that are “left over” from the formation of the Solar System Photo: Viktor Talashuk / Unsplash

One asteroid considered as “potentially dangerous” for the NASA is approaching the Earth and will reach its maximum point next Tuesday (1°), when it will be 2.3 million kilometers from Earth. And the 2022 RM4with 740 meters – almost 20 times bigger than Christ the Redeemer.

Despite its proximity, which is equivalent to six times the distance between Earth and the Moon, the asteroid poses no collision risks for us – although it has “potential” for it. Considering its size, the consequences of a shock would be severe.

Each time it approaches us, the asteroid acquires a brighter aspect. If at the beginning of October it was still not possible to see it with the naked eye, that will change next Tuesday, when its magnitude of 14.3 will shine bright enough to make observations possible both with the naked eye and with amateur telescopes. Look:

No danger, but newly-discovered asteroid 2022 RM4 will pass less than 6 lunar distances on November 1. Possibly as wide as 740 meters, it will brighten to mag 14.3, well within reach of backyard telescopes. @unistellar This is very close for an asteroid this size. #2022RM4 pic.twitter.com/Z8khblg3Gq — Tony Dunn (@tony873004) October 5, 2022

The detection of the asteroid, as can be assumed by the name “2022 RM4”, is recent: it was found in September by the Pan-STARRS 2 telescope in Hawaii. The Steward Observatory, at the University of Arizona, in the United States, analyzed and confirmed its trajectory close to Earth. Hence, the organization Minor Planet Center, linked to the Smithsonian Astrophysical Observatory, was responsible for naming it.

The RM4 is estimated to have a size similar to Dydimosthe asteroid orbiting dimorphsthe rock against which the mission DART, by NASA, collided in late September, seeking to alter its orbit. If Didymos is 780m, the 2022 RM4 is probably around 740m.





Dimorphos asteroid in DART’s crosshairs Photo: Johns Hopkins APL/Steve Gribben/NASA

Why “potentially dangerous”?

Although RM4 is far enough away not to collide with Earth, NASA classifies it as a “potentially hazardous” (or “PHA”) asteroid because the space rock has the potential to make dangerous approaches.

NASA considers that any object that is within 193 million kilometers of Earth is close. PHAs have orbits that bring them to about 7.5 million kilometers from Earth, and according to their brightness, their diameter measures 100 meters or more. Therefore, it is a “potential risk”.

And that’s because, even far away, it is possible for asteroids to take unexpected routes – caused by the collision with other objects, for example – or feel the effects of the gravity of other planets.

This scenario, however, is quite unlikely. This year, on July 7, another asteroid, 2022 NF, passed just 90,000 kilometers from us, a much smaller distance than RM4 will be. Even so, that was still a safe distance. In addition, today there are about 1,400 potentially dangerous asteroids already known. Thanks to technology, we were able to predict their routes.

